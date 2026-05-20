Why Bryce Young vs. Caleb Williams is a Top-Tier QB Matchup

The Carolina Panthers are going to host the Chicago Bears in Week 1. The matchup between Bryce Young and Caleb Williams, which hasn't officially happened (Young came on in relief of Andy Dalton in a blowout between the two teams in 2024) yet. It could end up being one of the most interesting QB matchups of the season.

Bryce Young and Caleb Williams could provide one of the most interesting QB matchups all year long

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) runs for a touchdown that was called back | David Banks-Imagn Images

Caleb Williams is a former number one overall pick. Bryce Young is a former number one overall pick. Both won the Heisman trophy in college, and both were tasked with resurrecting pretty abysmal franchises.

There are plenty of similarities between the two that already make this an interesting matchup, but what sets this one apart is how linked these two have been. They weren't college teammates or anything like that, but their stories cannot be told without each other.

Without the Bears, the Panthers don't have Bryce Young. It's impossible to say who they would have instead (probably Bo Nix or Michael Penix Jr.), but they would not have had Young. The Bears might have, or they might have taken C.J. Stroud.

Without the Panthers, the Bears wouldn't have Caleb Williams. The Bears earned the ninth pick in the draft in 2024, while the Panthers earned the first. The Bears only got Williams because they owned Carolina's pick from the Young trade the year before.

DJ Moore, the headliner of that trade, has been flipped to Buffalo, but there are still more connections. The Panthers gave Williams to the Bears and helped outfit his offense. TE Sam Roush, WR Luther Burden, and OT Darnell Wright were all picked with draft picks the Panthers helped the Bears get.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) reacts in the fourth quarter in an NFC Wild Card | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Young's development was horribly stunted because the Panthers traded away his would-be WR1 and didn't have draft picks to really help give him an offense. He's finally turning the corner, but he's always going to be looking up at Williams with the Bears unless he makes a huge and, truthfully, unexpected leap.

Rarely does an NFL QB matchup have such interlinked drama, but the Bears and Panthers made a historic trade that isn't going to be forgotten any time soon. That makes for good cinema when the two teams match up, and it just so happens to be the first game on the schedule for either team.