Bryce Young finishes best drive in weeks vs. Falcons, but what comes next?
Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers have at least gotten off on the right foot today against the Atlanta Falcons.
After a short drive by Atlanta to open the game, Carolina took over at their own 27 yard line. After a five-yard run by Rico Dowdle to start, the Panthers let Bryce Young loose - and he did not disappoint.
Young led a 12-play, 73-yard scoring drive that's the best possession he's had in several games. First, he actually saw Jalen Coker streaking open over the middle for a change and managed to find him.
Bryce Young to Jalen Coker
Next, Young escaped some pressure on fourth down and found Xavier Legette throwing at an awkward angle.
Bryce Young to Xavier Legette
Finally, Young hit Tetairoa McMillan for his third touchdown of the season.
Bryce Young to Tetairoa McMillan
All together, Young went 7/8 for 67 yards, one touchdown and a 141.1 passer rating, an excellent start to the game.
However, the Panthers have done pretty well on opening drives all season. It's what's come after that's been the problem. Last week Carolina scored a touchdown early but did not score another point the entire game against the Saints.
The Falcons responded with a quick touchdown drive of their own, capped off by a run by Bijan Robinson. It's 7-7 with 3:33 to go in the first quarter.
