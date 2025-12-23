Carolina Panthers should probably avoid recently-declared draft prospect

The Carolina Panthers must hit on their next first-round pick. Whether they make the playoffs this season or not, it is clear that they're on the precipice of being a potential contender. To make sure they reach that level, the next draft is vital.

They will, for the first time in a long while, be picking in the middle of the first round without any trading. That puts them in the range for KC Concepcion, an exciting wide receiver that has been mocked in this range and to Carolina before.

The Panthers ought to avoid him, though.

Carolina Panthers should pass on wideouts in round one

Oct 25, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) returns a punt for a touchdown during the second half against the Louisiana State Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

This has less to do with KC Concepcion, who just declared that he's entering the NFL draft, and more to do with wide receivers as a whole. The Panthers simply cannot afford to spend a third consecutive first-round pick on one.

Concepcion is also, while pretty talented, not a consensus first-round prospect. The Panthers, if they are going to take a wide receiver, should probably aim for someone else. It's not the only big board, but ESPN doesn't have the Texas A&M player in the top 10 for wideouts.

Texas A&M WR KC Concepcion has declared for the 2026 NFL Draft



WR5 on the PFF Big Board🔥 pic.twitter.com/HhKuAYFA2s — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 23, 2025

PFF clearly does, which might make him an intriguing pick in the 15-20 range. However, as mentioned, wide receiver should not be Carolina's aim.

Yes, Xavier Legette is a bust, but the Panthers have two legitimate wide receivers in Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker. Having three would be nice, but it's a luxury they don't need to spend on when other areas have holes.

If Legette ever develops into literally anything, it'll be found money. Otherwise, this team can survive just fine with Coker and McMillan at the top. And if they do want another wide receiver, it would be smarter to spend a mid-round pick or sign a reliable but uninspiring free agent to be WR3 or WR4.

The Panthers skipped on edge or anything defensive for McMillan in 2025. It worked wonderfully, but doing that same thing twice would be a mistake. So with all due respect to Concepcion or Makai Lemon or Jordyn Tyson, none of them should be Panthers.

