Panthers RB Rico Dowdle earns honors from ESPN in latest NFL power rankings
Earlier this week, ESPN’s NFL Nation released its latest Power Rankings. The Buffalo Bills, stunned at Miami in Week 10, slipped six spots from No. 1 all the way to seventh. Tied for the best record in the NFC, the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles now rule the roost.
Following the team’s surprising 17-7 home loss to the last-place New Orleans Saints, the Carolina Panthers dropped from 16th to 19th. Each team writer was asked to assign his club a Most Valuable Player outside of the quarterback position. ESPN’s David Newton made the obvious choice in 2025 free-agent pickup Rico Dowdle, who appears to be on his way to a second straight season of 1,000-plus rushing yards.
“Despite an off performance Sunday,” explained Newton, “Dowdle has been by far the biggest bright spot of the offense. He had a team-record 479 scrimmage yards during a two-game stretch when Chuba Hubbard was out, and he also had 141 scrimmage yards in an upset of the Packers. He's among the league leaders in rushing (788 yards) after beginning the season as Hubbard's backup.”
Only the Colts’ Jonathan Taylor (1,139) and the Bills’ James Cook (920) have amassed more yards on the ground than the former Cowboys’ performer, who ran for a career-best 1,079 yards with Dallas in 2024. Last Sunday, Dowdle was limited to 53 yards on 18 carries, but scored the team’s only touchdown in the 10-point loss. It marked the first time in four starts this season that the former undrafted free agent failed to run for at least 100 yards.
Third-year quarterback Bryce Young has been inconsistent at best this season. In nine games, he has thrown 11 touchdown passes, and turned over the ball 11 times. Meanwhile, Dowdle leads Canales’s 5-5 club in scrimmage yards (930) and total touchdowns (6). Regardless of the criteria here, it appears that the former University of South Carolina running back is Carolina’s Most Valuable Player this season regardless of position.
