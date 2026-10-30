Bryce Young Report Card: Late Touchdown Saves Him From a Worse Grade

I kept waiting for Bryce Young to get going Thursday night, and for most of the game it just didn't happen.

There were a few throws here and there, but the Carolina Panthers couldn't get much going through the air. Young finished 23-of-41 for 207 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the 27-19 loss to Green Bay, and even those numbers probably look a little better than the game actually felt.

At halftime, Young was 10-of-19 for 65 yards with an interception. Carolina had only 80 total yards, and outside of Chuba Hubbard, there wasn't much happening offensively. That was disappointing coming off what happened against Tampa Bay because I expected the offense to look better than this, even on a short week at Green Bay.

Carolina Couldn't Get Much Going Through the Air

Oct 29, 2026; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers defensive end Brenton Cox Jr. (57) pressures Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) in the first half at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Green Bay made things difficult on Young, and the protection didn't always help him. There were several plays where he had somebody around him before he had much of a chance to look downfield, and Carolina ended up leaning on Hubbard underneath. Hubbard caught seven passes for 38 yards, while Tetairoa McMillan led Carolina with six catches for 57 yards.

Jalen Coker had only two catches, but one of them was easily Young's best throw of the night. Facing fourth down with 5:46 left, Young found Coker for a 26-yard touchdown that cut Green Bay's lead to 27-19 and at least gave Carolina a chance to make things interesting late.

The Panthers eventually got the ball back, but there wasn't much time left and the final possession didn't go anywhere. Young took a sack with 22 seconds remaining, and Carolina never got close enough to give itself a real chance at tying the game.

Bryce Young's Grade: C-

I went back and forth between a C- and a D+, and the touchdown to Coker is probably what kept me at a C-. Young made a good throw when Carolina needed one and was better late, but I'm having a hard time overlooking everything that happened before that.

Green Bay turned the ball over three times, and Carolina scored only 19 points. Young averaged 5.0 yards per attempt and threw another interception after turning the ball over three times against Tampa Bay last week. I'm not putting all of that on him because the protection wasn't great and there weren't a lot of guys running wide open downfield, but Carolina still needed more from its quarterback.

We've already seen Young play much better than this. He threw for 329 yards against Detroit, 287 yards with three touchdowns against Atlanta and 281 yards with two touchdowns against Philadelphia. That's why I'm not giving him too much credit just because things looked a little better late Thursday night.

The touchdown to Coker kept this from being a worse grade, but one good drive wasn't enough to change how I felt about the rest of the night.

Grade: C-