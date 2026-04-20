Bryce Young’s Spot is Fair, But Cam Newton’s Ranking Among No. 1 Draft Picks Isn't

NFL Draft week is here, and it brings back memories of drafts before this year, remembering draft picks that panned out, picks that ended up being busts, steals of the draft, and more. The No. 1 pick always rules the night, though, and over the last 25 years, there have been some all-time great No. 1 picks and some real duds along the way.

The Carolina Panthers have had two No. 1 picks in the past 25 years. Where do they rank over that span? One NFL analyst answers that question.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox dropped his rankings of the last 25 No. 1 overall picks in the NFL Draft, and Bryce Young and Cam Newton are, of course, both featured and are ranked very far apart from each other, as they should be.

Bryce Young Barely Cracks the Top 20

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA;Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) rushes the ball against Los Angeles Rams linebacker Nate Landman (53) in the first half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

After finishing his third season with the Panthers and leading Carolina to an NFC South title and playoff berth, Bryce Young slides into No. 20 on Knox’s top 25 No. 1’s in the last 25 years.

BRYCE YOUNG DOES IT HIMSELF FOR SIX!



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This feels just right for Bryce Young, still growing as a player, who has improved every year, and yes, there have been some real lows, but there's no denying he’s starting to come around, as Young has been one of the best crunch-time QBs in the NFL in the last two seasons. Young leads the NFL in game-winning drives since he entered the league in 2023, with 12 of them.

The key for Bryce Young going forward is consistency, avoiding awful mistakes, and elevating his play throughout an entire game, rather than just when the pressure is highest.

Cam Newton is Just One Spot Too Low

Feb 7, 2016; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) walks off the field after Super Bowl 50 against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Before even reading the list, it was evident that Cam Newton was going to be very high on it; the only question would be who they have over him, and Knox misses the mark on one of the players ahead of Newton. Cam Newton slots in at No. 4 among the top 25 No. 1 picks, with Cleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett ranking one spot ahead of him at No. 3 on the list.

If an NFL GM had their whole roster wiped away, cleared out, and had to choose between an NFL MVP quarterback or a defensive player of the year edge rusher, the GM is going to choose the QB, 100 out of 100 times, it’s that simple.

4,473 total yards + 45 total TDs



Cam Newton's 2015 MVP season was a show 🍿 (by @invisalign)



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Myles Garrett is a better player at his position than Cam Newton is at his, but the difference is that Newton’s position is more important. Newton still won the league MVP and led the Panthers to a Super Bowl appearance, along with multiple other great seasons and playoff berths, while Myles Garrett has had astronomical seasons, but they’ve ended with his team winning four games.

With that being said, Cam Newton should be ranked No. 3 on this list, behind Eli Manning and Matthew Stafford.