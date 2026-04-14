3 Prospects the Panthers Should Probably Ignore in the NFL Draft

The Carolina Panthers have their most important draft in front of them since taking Bryce Young first overall in 2023. Seeing how Carolina operated in free agency, it’s clear that GM Dan Morgan sees a window to win, and to win right now.

There are obvious prospects that would make the Panthers huge winners in the NFL Draft, but there are also prospects to be wary of, and ones that Carolina should just take off their board going into draft night. Here are three prospects that Carolina shouldn’t target

Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor (74) against the Oklahoma Sooners during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Proctor has really good physical tools, but his tape wasn’t always great, and insiders and draft analysts have noted how inconsistent he is at times, and they’re right. Proctor has real issues with footwork and hand use. Proctor has shown solid reps, but then the next play could completely whiff in pass coverage, allowing inside pressure way too often.

Some have even said that Proctor should move to guard since there’s a ton of tape of him getting beaten around the edge by different pass rushers in the SEC.

It’s too much to worry about for a first-round prospect, and there are other tackles that have shown more consistency throughout their collegiate career. Prospects like Spencer Fano and Monroe Freeling are much more viable offensive line options

Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

Oct 18, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) celebrates after he makes a reception in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Ignoring Denzel Boston has nothing to do with his talent. Boston very well could end up becoming the best receiver in this class, but the Panthers just drafted a big outside target receiver in Tetairoa McMillan last year. If the Panthers are going to go after a receiver in the first round (for the third year in a row), then they need to get a smaller archetype who possesses speed and excels in the slot.

Two prospects who fit that mold are USC’s Makai Lemon and Texas A&M’s KC Concepcion, with Concepcion being the more likely target since Makai Lemon might be off the board before 19th overall.

Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Miami defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (DL51) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mesidor was the second-best player on a championship-caliber Miami defense and has strong skills getting to opposing QBs and bringing pressure. There's one glaring issue, though. He's 25 years old. The Panthers just signed Jaelan Phillips, who's now entering his seventh season in the NFL and will be 27 years old when the season starts.

This draft class features edge talent and pass rushers who are much younger than Mesidor. Although he shares Miami Hurricane alumni status with Panthers GM Dan Morgan, there are other pass rushers who have great talent and even better upside in their future.