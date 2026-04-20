Kenyon Sadiq or Jermod McCoy? Panthers Make Right Choice in Latest Mock

The reigning NFC South champions have the 19th overall pick this Thursday night at Pittsburgh. Despite the team’s first playoff appearance since 2017, the Carolina Panthers are coming off an 8-9 regular-season, as well as a tough 34-31 wild card loss to the Los Angeles Rams at Charlotte.

The mock drafts continue to pour in. Over the weekend, Carter Bahns of CBS Sports came out with his version and somewhat predictability, he has Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan opting for University of Oregon physical specimen Kenyon Sadiq.

In his final season with the Ducks, the gifted tight end totaled 51 receptions for 560 yards and eight touchdowns. He was also opened eyes at the NFL Scouting Combine earlier this year.

TE Kenyon Sadiq would give Carolina’s offense an added dimension

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) runs against Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Isaiah Jones (46)during the first quarter of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Imagesf | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

“Defense was the priority in free agency,” explained Bahns, “and now offense gets its moment in the spotlight. The Panthers want to see things through with Bryce Young, and using the first round of the draft to give him more downfield weapons for the third consecutive year would only help his development. The tight end group could use more upside in the receiving department…”

The latter is a huge understatement consider Panthers’ tight ends have totaled 138 catches for 1,233 yards—a disappointing 8.9 yards per reception—and only eight TDs during the Dave Canales’s Era dating back to 2024. All told, Sadiq would be the first tight end selected in the first round by the franchise.

Would using a first-round pick on a cornerback be wise?

Jermod McCoy runs during Tennessee Football Pro Day 2026, at University of Tennessee on March 31, 2026. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While the club still has some defensive needs, another name that has been floating out there recently is University of Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy. He picked off two passes with Oregon State in 2023, and totaled four interceptions with the Volunteers in 2024.

The talented defender suffered a torn ACL in early 2025, but Bahns notes that “he will be more than a year and a half removed from his torn ACL at the start of the season, though, and has the makings of this class’s No. 1 cornerback when at full strength.”

Panthers’ biggest need in the secondary is safety

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Mike Jackson (2) runs on to the field before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The question here when it comes to taking McCoy over Sadiq would simply be why? The former is certainly a solid prospect, but the Panthers are in a pretty good situation with the starting tandem of two-time Pro Bowler Jaycee Horn and unsung veteran Mike Jackson. The latter was Pro Football Focus’ third-ranked cornerback in 2025.

When it comes to Ejiro Evero’s defensive unit, there is certainly more of a need at safety, where names such as Oregon’s Dillon Thieneman and Toledo’s Emmanuel McNeil-Warren have made the rounds. It would be a huge surprise if Morgan opted to reinforce a team strength rather than address a pair of somewhat-pressing needs.