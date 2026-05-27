Bryce Young is Finally Showing Something the Carolina Panthers Have Needed

Bryce Young is an excellent teammate. The Carolina Panthers quarterback has never accepted credit for a win in the NFL, and he's always taken the blame. He could have played perfectly, but if the Panthers lost, that fell on his shoulders.

This showed up on the field and in press conferences. An egregious drop by his receiver wasn't met with so much as a shoulder shrug. To the press, he would then say he has to throw a better, more catchable ball.

This is a good trait to have. It would be hard to rally behind a guy who admittedly doesn't have the best stats if he was also not the best teammate. Young's numbers aren't eye-popping, and he chooses to lead by being kind.

But occasionally, his teammates should be aware of where they can do better to help Young out. And finally, it appears as if Young is tapping into that side of his leadership.

Bryce Young got onto his receivers on day one, and the Panthers will be better for it

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) reacts in the fourth quarter in an NFC Wild Card | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

There are stories of the private Bryce Young being a little more animated, a little more fierce with his teammates. Jaycee Horn has called Young a silent killer on the field, but behind closed doors, there's a little more to it.

That is finally leaking out onto the playing field. On day one of OTAs, Young let his teammates know publicly where they could be better. It was a rain-soaked affair at first, which makes catching the football a little harder.

But once the rain stopped and the drops didn't, Young was sure to let people know he wasn't pleased with that. If the Panthers are going to be better this year, that's the sort of thing they need to cut out early.

Bryce Young completes one to Xavier Legette. Young was not thrilled with some of the earlier drops and reminded the receivers and tight ends the rain had stopped. pic.twitter.com/TUttk2enMr — Joe Person (@josephperson) May 26, 2026

Video captured by Sheena Quick details exactly what Young said, and he didn't mince words. The nice-guy persona is temporarily gone. “It’s not raining anymore. Clean this s**t up now. It’s not f*****g raining. We need better execution," the QB said.

Young let them know that they needed to complete catches even now, and that the rain was no longer a valid excuse. This kind of leadership is uncommon from Young, but it will make the Panthers' offense better.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) throws an imaginary ball that quarterback Bryce Young (9) hits | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The team is not exactly comprised of an elite pass-catching corps. Outside of Tetairoa McMillan (who struggled with drops in year one) and Jalen Coker, it's pretty mediocre. They've largely not been a huge help to a quarterback still trying to make his way in the NFL.

None of that matters now, though. What matters is being better in Young's fourth season and the Panthers' first as defending NFC South champions. If it requires Young being a little more vocal with his displeasure, then so be it.