Bryce Young's Smartest Play of the Season Won't Show Up in the Box Score

There are a lot of ways we judge quarterbacks. We look at yards, touchdowns, interceptions, and, of course, whether their team won the game.

Sometimes, though, a quarterback makes a play that doesn't show up in any of those numbers. Bryce Young had one against Atlanta that I keep coming back to, and there's a good chance a lot of people didn't think much about it at the time.

The Carolina Panthers were facing second-and-7 from the Atlanta 21-yard line when Young dropped back to pass. Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels got a hand on the ball, and suddenly it was floating in the air with defenders closing in.

We've all seen how those plays can end. Sometimes the ball falls harmlessly to the ground, and sometimes it lands right in a defender's hands. Young wasn't taking that chance, so he went after it himself and knocked it to the ground before Atlanta could get to it.

The Panthers didn't gain anything, but more importantly, they didn't give anything away either.

An incompletion Carolina could live with

Oct 4, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks to pass in the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the stat sheet, it was an incomplete pass. That's it. But if Young doesn't react the way he did, Atlanta might be going the other way with the football.

Instead, Carolina got another down and eventually finished the drive with Young finding Chuba Hubbard for a touchdown. That's a pretty big swing for a play that most people probably forgot about five minutes later.

What I really like about the play is what happened long before Young ever threw the ball.

As Panthers.com reported after the game, game-management coordinator George Li had shown Carolina's players a similar situation more than a year earlier. The lesson was pretty simple: If a pass gets knocked into the air and you can keep the defense from catching it, get it on the ground.

Young remembered it in the middle of a game with the ball hanging in the air and only a second or two to do something about it. That's the part of the play that stood out to me.

It's the kind of play that's easy to forget

Young has already made bigger plays this season. He's thrown touchdowns and made throws that are a lot more fun to watch than knocking his own pass to the ground.

But playing quarterback isn't always about making the big play. Sometimes it's about knowing when a bad play is about to happen and keeping it from becoming worse.

Young has heard plenty about the mistakes he's made since coming into the NFL. That's not going away. He's a quarterback and a former No. 1 overall pick, so everything he does is going to get looked at a little harder.

The smart stuff should count for something, too.

When the season is over, nobody is going to pull up Young's stats and talk about an incompletion in the second quarter against Atlanta. But Carolina kept the football, scored a touchdown a few plays later, and Young made sure they got that chance.

I'll take that incompletion every time.