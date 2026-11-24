Bryce Young gave the Carolina Panthers another reason to feel good about their investment in him after leading the team to a dramatic win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11. With the quarterback continuing to show growth, the question surrounding his future in Carolina is becoming increasingly interesting.

Young went 22 of 30 for 254 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday as the Panthers beat the Baltimore Ravens 35-33. He also helped the team with a 12-play, 55-yard drive that ended with a game-winning 37-yard field goal from Ryan Fitzgerald with 1:44 remaining.

His play on Sunday was another step in Young’s development as the Panthers’ long-term quarterback. However, the Panthers have yet to make a decision on whether to extend the contract of the quarterback.

Where Things Stand With Bryce Young's Contract

Nov 22, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks to pas the ball during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For now, the Panthers have already taken one step to keep Young in Carolina. In April, the Panthers exercised the fifth-year option on Young’s rookie contract, which means he is under contract with the team through the 2027 season.

The Panthers can wait and see how Young progresses before offering him a big contract in the future. His salary in the 2027 season would be $25.9 million, giving the Panthers plenty of security at the position while they continue to look at Young’s future.

In August, executive vice president of football operations Brandt Tilis said that contract talks would be internal and that he was “very pleased” with the progress that Young was making.

That leaves the Panthers with some flexibility. They can pursue an extension before Young reaches the end of his current deal, but there is no immediate need to rush into negotiations.

The Panthers are in a good spot with Young’s contract for now and can wait until the time is right to offer him an extension.

Did Week 11 Win Change Panthers' Thinking?

Nov 22, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales greets Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Sunday, Young led the Panthers to another close victory as he delivered in the clutch for Carolina. He now has 14 career game-winning drives, tied for the second-most in the NFL since he entered the league in 2023. The Panthers will have to take that into account when considering his long-term future with the team.

It is only one game, however. Carolina will look for the same level of performance from Young in the coming weeks as he continues to develop.

The Panthers have Young under contract through the 2027 season, so there is no rush to negotiate a new deal. If he continues to play at a high level and lead the team to victory, however, an extension will likely be on the table.