The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in the NFC South division with the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs just signed quarterback Baker Mayfield to a three-year, $165 million contract.

The Buccaneers signed Mayfield to the extension on Tuesday, Sept. 8, averaging $55 million per year.

The Panthers are still considering their options with Young. He has played better than expected this season and has put himself in a good position to negotiate a contract with the team.

Mayfield's contract could serve as a comparison for future contract negotiations between the Panthers and Bryce Young.

Young completed 22 of 30 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday’s 35-33 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Young has thrown for 2,651 yards and 18 touchdowns with seven interceptions in 10 games this season.

Bryce Young, the fourth-year quarterback for the Carolina Panthers, had another great game Sunday. There are still many areas in which Young can improve, but the Panthers have seen enough to pick up the fifth-year option on his contract for the 2027 season.

The average annual value of Baker Mayfield’s new contract is $55 million. As long as Young continues to develop as Carolina believes he can, the Panthers could be looking at a similar commitment in the future.

The Panthers Have Some Time to Figure Things Out

Nov 22, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) reacts during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers have some time to decide on an extension for the fourth-year quarterback, as they exercised his fifth-year option for the 2027 season earlier this year.

The Panthers don’t have to rush into signing Young to a long-term contract extension. He could become even more valuable to the team as the market for quarterbacks increases over time.

Young has shown improvement in several areas since late last season, and the Panthers believe he can be the franchise quarterback for several years to come. In addition, the price for a franchise quarterback could increase as the Panthers compete in the NFC South.

But I’m not saying that Young should make $55 million a year. All I’m saying is that Baker Mayfield’s contract with the Buccaneers can be used as a comparison in future contract negotiations with the Panthers.

After making so many investments to try to find a franchise quarterback, the Panthers must wait and see if Young can develop into that player and then make the right decision about his contract.