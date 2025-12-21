Buccaneers legend Lavonte David on what's different about Panthers QB Bryce Young

Today will be the most important regular season game the Carolina Panthers have played in nearly a decade. First place in the NFC South is on the line as Carolina hosts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have won the division four straight years.

This season things are a bit different, though. One of the biggest developments in the NFC South has been the improvement of the Panthers- especially some occasional flashes of elite ability from starting quarterback Bryce Young.

Not everyone is convinced by Young's growth, though. Perhaps they should listen to the guys who are paid to compete against him. Here's what long-time Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David had to say about Young's improvement this season, per JoeBucsFan.

Lavonte David on Bryce Young

“He’s a different dynamic,” David said. “His mobility, the way he moves in the pocket, very dual [dangerous with arm and legs]. He can get the ball out right on time and place it right on the money... His improvement is amazing... I love the way he’s playing the game, I love the way he’s seeing the game now. He’s a very competitive player.”

While Young is definitely trending up, he's yet to find much success against this Tampa team. Young's numbers haven't been terrible but he is 0-4 starting against the Buccaneers in his career coming into today's game.

The x-factor for Young this season has not been his pass protection or the contributions he gets from a mostly one-man-show receiver corps. Rather, Young has been at his best when head coach Dave Canales calls an aggressive game-plan, as he did in recent wins over the Atlanta Falcons and the Los Angeles Rams.

In their first meeting last season the Panthers came painfully close to upsetting the Buccaneers, but eventually lost in overtime, 26-23. The rematch was another story, as Carolina got blown out 48-14 on the road.

Young was actually pretty sharp in that game, throwing two touchdown passes and posting a passer rating of 100.7. The Panthers' defense has improved a great deal since that last meeting - so we should expect a more competitive ending.

