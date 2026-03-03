Falcons, Saints, Bucs All Have FA Linebackers Panthers Should Consider

For the second time in four years, no team in the NFC South finished with a winning record. In 2022, it was the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers that walked away with a division title. In 2025, it was Dave Canales’s 8-9 Carolina Panthers that claimed the top spot.

In recent weeks, Bill Barnwell of ESPN has been evaluating the 2026 NFL free agent class (as of now). Last week, he looked at the offense. This week, the emphasis shifts to the other side of the ball. Barnwell breaks down every position into six tiers: (1) Franchise players, (2) Pro Bowl-caliber starters, (3) Capable starters, (4) Borderline starters/high-end backups, (5) Backups likely to net guaranteed money, and (6) Backups likely to earn roster spot.

Could Carolina be linebacker shopping during free agency?

Jan 3, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (54) recovers a fumble by the Carolina Panthers in the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The topic here if off-ball linebackers, and the focus is the NFC South. You won’t find a player from this division in the first three tiers. However, each player wound up as the club’s leading tackler in 2025, with all four totaling at least 100 stops.

Carolina’s Christian Rozeboom, Tampa Bay’s Lavonte David, Atlanta’s Kaden Elliss, and New Orleans’ Demarcio Davis could all hit the open market next Wednesday—although teams can start talking with potential free agents on Monday, March 9. In his first season with the Panthers, Rozeboom finished with 122 stops, a pair of sacks, one pick, a forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and three passes defensed.

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Christian Rozeboom (56) reacts after sacking Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (not pictured) during the first half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Familiarity could breed a new defensive starter for Panthers in 2026

The question here is whether David, Elliss, or Davis would be an upgrade over Rozeboom, who led Sean McVay’s Rams in tackles in 2024? Using Pro Football Focus’ grades as a gauge, Davis would be a tremendous addition to Ejiro Evero’s defense. The 14-year veteran has spent the last eight seasons in the Big Easy. He earned First-Team All-Pro honors in 2019, and was named to the Pro Bowl in both 2022 and 2023.

Oct 26, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss (55) tackles Miami Dolphins tight end Tanner Conner (80) in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Davis was not only PFF’s No. 6 linebacker in 2025, only six players at his position earned a higher grade when it came to run defense. As for the remaining three, Elliss was ranked 31st, David was tied for 66th, and Rozeboom was tied for 72nd.

All told, general manager Dan Morgan and the Panthers don’t have a lot of cap room at their disposal. Then again, either do the Buccaneers or Falcons, and the Saints still have some work to do by next Wednesday. There could be quite the game of musical chairs within the NFC South during free agency, which would make some of these subtle rivalries even more interesting.