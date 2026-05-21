Cam Newton vs Steve Smith For Panthers' Next Hall of Fame Bid
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The Carolina Panthers' latest Hall of Famer is linebacker Luke Kuechly, who is set to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this summer, after being officially announced as a second-ballot Hall of Famer at the 2026 NFL Honors.
With Kuechly's induction just months away, the Panthers' next Hall of Famer is a major question mark, with two candidates primarily coming to mind. One NFL analyst has already picked Carolina's next Hall of Famer.
NFL Analyst Picks Panthers Next HOFer
NFL.com's Eric Edholm released his list of each NFL team's next-best HOF candidate, and for the Carolina Panthers, Edholm went with the best receiver in franchise history of the franchise, Steve Smith Sr. Smith spent 12 seasons in a Panthers uniform, drafted out of Utah in 2001, until 2013.
There's one other clear name that has to be a part of this conversation, though, and that's the best QB in franchise history, Cam Newton, who is Hall of Fame-eligible for the first time in 2027. Which Panther will get inducted, though?
Cam Newton's HOF Case
Cam Newton was a dominant force at QB for most of the 2010's. Newton came into Carolina as the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft, out of Auburn, where he won a National Championship. Newton brought life back into the Panthers organization, posting four seasons with over 3500 passing yards, and four seasons with over 600 yards rushing, as a QB.
In his career, Newton recorded over 32,000 passing yards, 124 passing touchdowns, and 75 rushing touchdowns, and is one of the pioneers of rushing QBs, having a huge influence on how lethal QBs can be as rushers in the modern NFL.
As for Newton's accolades, hes won NFL MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, Offensive Rookie of the Year, and has been selected to the Pro Bowl three times.
Steve Smith Sr's HOF Case
Steve Smith is inarguably a top four player to ever throw on a Panthers jersey, right up there with Cam Newton, Julius Peppers, and Luke Kuechly. Smith was a dominant receiver for over a decade. He posted eight seasons with over 1000 receiving yards, and finished his career with 14,731 receiving yards, which is eighth all-time, just behind two Hall of Famers, Tim Brown, and Tony Gonzalez.
Smith's best season was 2005, when he won the triple crown, leading the league in receiving yards, (1,563), receiving touchdowns, (12), and receptions, (103). Smith has both the career totality and peak of career arguments to be a no-brainer Hall of Famer.
Who Gets In First?
If only one of Steve Smith or Cam Newton is getting into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2027, it's Steve Smith. Longevity wins the argument for him over Newton, despite Newton's dominance at his peak, and even though the quarterback position is a more important position than wide receiver.
Steve Smith should get in at some point. When that is, that's still a huge question mark, but the difference between Smith and Newton is that Newton may never get into the Hall of Fame, especially since he lost Super Bowl 50 in a pretty horrific fashion, and then never really got close to being back.
Dominance is one thing, but dominance and longevity are what make a clear-cut Hall of Famer, and Steve Smith checks both boxes.
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Preston is an experienced sports writer focusing on NFL, College Football, NBA, and MMA topics. He is a passionate Charlotte and Oklahoma sports fan and graduated from the University of Science and Arts Oklahoma in 2025 with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications degree with a focus in journalism.