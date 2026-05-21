Cam Newton vs Steve Smith For Panthers' Next Hall of Fame Bid

The Carolina Panthers' latest Hall of Famer is linebacker Luke Kuechly, who is set to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this summer, after being officially announced as a second-ballot Hall of Famer at the 2026 NFL Honors.

With Kuechly's induction just months away, the Panthers' next Hall of Famer is a major question mark, with two candidates primarily coming to mind. One NFL analyst has already picked Carolina's next Hall of Famer.

NFL Analyst Picks Panthers Next HOFer

Oct 6, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. speaks during the Hall of Honor ceremony during halftime against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images | Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images

NFL.com's Eric Edholm released his list of each NFL team's next-best HOF candidate, and for the Carolina Panthers, Edholm went with the best receiver in franchise history of the franchise, Steve Smith Sr. Smith spent 12 seasons in a Panthers uniform, drafted out of Utah in 2001, until 2013.

There's one other clear name that has to be a part of this conversation, though, and that's the best QB in franchise history, Cam Newton, who is Hall of Fame-eligible for the first time in 2027. Which Panther will get inducted, though?

Cam Newton's HOF Case

Jan 24, 2016; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) runs on the field after the NFC Championship football game against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers won 49-15. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-Imagn Images | Jason Getz-Imagn Images

Cam Newton was a dominant force at QB for most of the 2010's. Newton came into Carolina as the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft, out of Auburn, where he won a National Championship. Newton brought life back into the Panthers organization, posting four seasons with over 3500 passing yards, and four seasons with over 600 yards rushing, as a QB.

In his career, Newton recorded over 32,000 passing yards, 124 passing touchdowns, and 75 rushing touchdowns, and is one of the pioneers of rushing QBs, having a huge influence on how lethal QBs can be as rushers in the modern NFL.

As for Newton's accolades, hes won NFL MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, Offensive Rookie of the Year, and has been selected to the Pro Bowl three times.

4,473 total yards + 45 total TDs



Cam Newton's 2015 MVP season was a show 🍿 (by @invisalign)



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Steve Smith Sr's HOF Case

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Former Carolina Panthers player Steve Smith talks to the crowd before an NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Steve Smith is inarguably a top four player to ever throw on a Panthers jersey, right up there with Cam Newton, Julius Peppers, and Luke Kuechly. Smith was a dominant receiver for over a decade. He posted eight seasons with over 1000 receiving yards, and finished his career with 14,731 receiving yards, which is eighth all-time, just behind two Hall of Famers, Tim Brown, and Tony Gonzalez.

Happy 47th birthday, Steve Smith Sr!



His career stats:



• 16 seasons ('01-'16)

• 219 games played

• 1,031 receptions

• 14,731 receiving yards

• 67.3 YPG, 14.4 YPR

• 387 rushing yards

• 83 total TDs

• 5x pro bowler

• 4x all-pro

• 2005 Comeback Player of the Year

• 2005… pic.twitter.com/BcxW5J5anY — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) May 12, 2026

Smith's best season was 2005, when he won the triple crown, leading the league in receiving yards, (1,563), receiving touchdowns, (12), and receptions, (103). Smith has both the career totality and peak of career arguments to be a no-brainer Hall of Famer.

Who Gets In First?

Aug 29, 2013; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) talks with quarterback Cam Newton (1) on the sideline during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Bank Of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images | Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

If only one of Steve Smith or Cam Newton is getting into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2027, it's Steve Smith. Longevity wins the argument for him over Newton, despite Newton's dominance at his peak, and even though the quarterback position is a more important position than wide receiver.

Steve Smith should get in at some point. When that is, that's still a huge question mark, but the difference between Smith and Newton is that Newton may never get into the Hall of Fame, especially since he lost Super Bowl 50 in a pretty horrific fashion, and then never really got close to being back.

Dominance is one thing, but dominance and longevity are what make a clear-cut Hall of Famer, and Steve Smith checks both boxes.