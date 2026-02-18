Predicting Who Will Present for Luke Kuechly’s Hall of Fame Induction
With Luke Kuechly announced as one of the five members of the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame class, he will need some presenters to help further highlight just how great he was. Additionally, they can share personal insights and experiences with him about how Kuechly became a Hall of Famer.
For context, Pro Football Hall of Famers receive one designated presenter, who honors them and joins the new inductee in unveiling their bust.
For Kuechly specifically, there are many candidates who could present him during such a special moment. Here are some candidates that would make sense from the outside looking in.
Greg Olsen
Likelihood – Strong.
Luke Kuechly and fellow Carolina legend Greg Olsen remain exceptionally close, both living in the Charlotte area after their careers ended. In fact, Kuechly even helps coach Greg Olsen’s youth boys’ football team.
Before Kuechly was officially announced as a Hall of Famer, Olsen spoke on their relationship and Kuechly’s chances to get in with the Charlotte Observer. Olsen stated, “a guy that’s as close of a friend that I have in the world, to be able to experience that with him and his family would be such a blessing.”
This would be the least surprising option when it comes to former teammates, and would be the odds-on favorite if there were betting lines on the matter.
Thomas Davis
Likelihood – Wouldn’t be surprised
Thomas Davis and Luke Kuechly were one of the most dominant linebacker duos of their era. The duo was teammates from 2012 to 2018, and Davis, like Greg Olsen, is really close with Kuechly.
They share the same position and are even closer in terms of experiences on the field, whether it's in practice or games. Davis could give even deeper insight on Kuechly as a teammate cause of it as well.
Cam Newton
Likelihood – Doubtful, but maybe?
It certainly wouldn’t be the biggest shock in the world, but of the options of former teammates, Davis and Olsen seem much more likely. Newton and Kuechly are close, though, which is a common theme among guys who played with Luke Kuechly for a long time, as he connected with all his teammates so well.
Kuechly recently commented on Cam Newton’s chances of making the Hall of Fame when speaking with The Athletic’s Joseph Person. Kuechly said, “I think he was one of the most dominant players in the NFL at any position.”
From the outside looking in, Cam Newton seems like the least likely of these three to be the presenter, but no one will be shocked if Newton is in attendance and elated when the time comes for Kuechly to be immortalized, whether he's the presenter or not.
