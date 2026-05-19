Carolina Panthers Rough Slate Won't Bury Them in NFC South

The Carolina Panthers have the schedule of a conference champion, with a ton of games against teams with realistic playoff aspirations this season, and not seeing many teams that are projected to be more focused on the NFL Draft than on the end of the 2026 season.

The first four weeks of the season are manageable, though, there's still some formidable competition before the Week Five Bye, here are the first four games of the season.

Week 1 - Vs Chicago Bears (Home Opener)

Week 2 - At Atlanta Falcons

Week 3 - At Cleveland Browns

Week 4 - Vs Detroit Lions (SNF)

There's a good chance the Panthers will be underdogs in three of their first four games of this season, the one outlier, of course, being the Week Three matchup against the Cleveland Browns. The start of the season is going to be crucial for Carolina, cause after Week Four, there's a gauntlet waiting for the Panthers.

NFL Analyst Predicts Panthers Start to 2026 With One Word

Jan 3, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles shake hands after the game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport dropped his "Predicting Hot, Cold and Mild Starts for Every NFL Team" on Saturday, and when bringing up the Panthers, Davenport predicted a mild start to the season, and emphasized how important even just a mild start is.

The Panthers have the Eagles, Buccaneers, Packers, and Broncos as their first four games after the Week Five bye week. Davenport highlights that the Panthers need to enter the bye week at least with a 2-2 record, and hes right.

Unless the Panthers' offseason moves have made a seismic difference and turned Carolina into a legit elite team, the first four weeks after the bye week are going to be shaky, which makes them extremely important for setting the tone for the rest of the season.

Best Case Scenario Entering Week 5 Bye

Nov 16, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) reacts to a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

A 2-2 record feels like what the Panthers should have after Week Four, which would likely include a division win against the Atlanta Falcons, who the Panthers swept in 2025.

The Panthers, at 2-2, would likely be tied for the No. 1 spot in the NFC South, with Tampa Bay and Atlanta also having some tough games to open their schedules, and the Saints likely losing their first two games and maybe their fourth in Atlanta.

If the Panthers manage to secure a win against either the Bears or the Lions, and then win their Week Two and Week Three games against the Browns and Falcons, Carolina is likely to enter Week Five as the NFC South leader. Since the division as a whole faces challenging schedules, Carolina could maintain that top position throughout the season.