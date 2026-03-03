Carolina Panthers Could Draft the Perfect Mix of Vernon Davis and Mark Andrews

Oregon’s Kenyon Sadiq was one of the highlights of the NFL Scouting Combine, testing extremely well and showing elite athleticism for a tight end. The Carolina Panthers are in the market for a tight end at the moment, due to the lack of consistent production from that position in the last few years.

It's not out of the question that GM Dan Morgan uses the 19th pick in the draft on Sadiq. Morgan expressed how he's not going to pass up on elite talent, no matter the position.

Dan Morgan: We’re not going to pass up on good players and if the best player on our board is a wideout…then so be it. pic.twitter.com/tSaKP9YRZT — Carolina Blitz (@KeepBlitzin) February 24, 2026

Throwing just one player comp at Kenyon Sadiq is unfair to him because of how unique a prospect he is, so here are two that match up quite well

The Speed of Vernon Davis

Jun 4, 2019; Richmond, VA, USA; Washington Redskins tight end Vernon Davis (85) catches a pass during minicamp at Redskins Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-Imagn Images | Scott Taetsch-Imagn Images

Kenyon Sadiq isn’t just fast, he’s the fastest tight end ever, at least at the NFL Scouting Combine, he is. Sadiq ran an official 4.39, the fastest time ever recorded for a tight end.

Sadiq ran a blistering 23.24 miles per hour at the top speed of his 40, which is exactly the top speed that Jahmyr Gibbs ran in his 40, and Gibbs is in the conversation for the fastest player in the NFL.

Kenyon Sadiq had one of the best days ever by a TE at the Combine:



40-Yard Dash: 4.39 (best ever by a TE)

Vertical Jump: 43.5’’ (second-best ever by a TE)

Broad Jump: 11’1’’ (third-best ever by a TE)@Accenture | @oregonfootball pic.twitter.com/fxvABmsGrd — NFL (@NFL) February 28, 2026

The difference between Gibbs and Sadiq is that Sadiq is 241 pounds, while Gibbs was just 199 at the combine. It’s absurd that someone can move as Sadiq did at that weight.

While the speed is absurd, it’s not unheard of, cause Vernon Davis was even heavier than Sadiq and ran an official 4.40 for his 40-yard dash at the combine in 2006.

Both tight ends cause matchup nightmares because of their wide receiver-type speed, and one of the main reasons Sadiq matches up to Davis so well.

The Route Running of Mark Andrews

Oct 14, 2017; Dallas, TX, USA; Oklahoma Sooners tight end Mark Andrews (81) runs for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Texas Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Sadiq is an exceptional route runner, like Andrews when he was at Oklahoma, Sadiq can create separation at will and is really good about using his frame and size to get open in space and make plays.

Kenyon Sadiq is one of the best combination of blocking, route running, speed, and catching we have seen in a tight end ever.



There have been a lot of blockers. A lot of pass catchers. But very few they can do both at this high of a level.



pic.twitter.com/HBROZRHV1m — George Wrighster III (@georgewrighster) February 18, 2026

Both tight ends are also versatile as pass catchers, and can line up in different spots on the field and make plays from anywhere. Sadiq and Andrews both were great pass catchers on deep balls and short throws in the middle of the field.

8️⃣1️⃣ days until 🏈 time in Oklahoma!



Mark Andrews!



🔴3x Big 12 Champ ('15-'17)

🔴Sugar Bowl Champ ('17)

🔴2x 1st Team All-Big 12 ('16-'17)

🔴Unanimous All-American ('17)

🔴John Mackey Award ('17)

🔴Ozzie Newsome Award ('17)

🔴Most rec. yds. by TE in OU history (1,765) pic.twitter.com/qYqMXd6h1O — OU Football Radio Crew (@OURadioCrew) June 13, 2023

Andrews and Sadiq were both around the 70% mark when it comes to catch rate, showing they not only can make huge plays, but are reliable, which is a huge facet of the tight end's role on an offense.

Final Thoughts

The Panthers' priority should still remain on defense, but no one would blame Dan Morgan and Dave Canales if they drafted Kenyon Sadiq after watching his tape, regardless of which position is most needed.