3 Carolina Panthers Draft Targets Whose Stock Rose at NFL Combine

The NFL Combine is over, but it was once again extremely valuable for the Carolina Panthers. Undoubtedly, some of their future draft picks put on elite displays of athleticism and more in Indianapolis.

The draft board, at least the league-wide one, certainly changed this weekend. Players' stocks rose and fell, and some Panthers targets saw their stock rise, too.

Arizona State OT Max Iheanachor

The Panthers need an offensive tackle to replace Ikem Ekwonu in 2026 and potentially either Ekwonu or Taylor Moton in the next couple of years. They just probably won't be drafting someone like Spencer Fano or Caleb Lomu.

The second round may hold the keys, and Max Iheanachor would be a fantastic pick there. His stock rose significantly over the weekend. We picked him in the latest mock draft, and for good reason. He scored really well.

SI's Daniel Flick wrote, "He checks the size and length boxes at nearly 6' 6" and 321 pounds with 33 ⅞-inch arms, and impressed athletically, too. Iheanachor tied for the fastest 40-yard dash in his group at 4.91 with a 1.74 10-yard split."

Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq

Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq (TE23) during the NFL Scouting Combine | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kenyon Sadiq was an early target in a ton of NFL mock drafts for the Panthers. It remains unlikely that they view tight end as their top target in the draft. However, the need is there, and Sadiq is the only prospect they should at all be considering for the position.

At the Combine, his stock rose. He was firmly in the 15-25 range in the draft before, and he might've rose a little too high for the Panthers to get him. Either way, he was impressive, showing off his supreme athleticism.

He was already TE1 by a mile, but there may be more teams interested in him now that he's showed just how insanely athletic he really is.

North Dakota State WR Bryce Lance

North Dakota State wideout Bryce Lance (WO26) during the NFL Scouting Combine | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Panthers could use another wide receiver, but they don't need a WR1. They really only need a WR3 to replace Xavier Legette and round out the depth chart. Players like Makai Lemon or Jordyn Tyson would be amazing, but they're not the most pressing need.

However, mid-round prospects like Bryce Lance could stand out. After a fantastic Combine, Lance may well be on Dan Morgan's big board in the middle of the draft, and he could be an excellent addition to the Panthers.

SI's Daniel Flick wrote, "He looks the part at 6' 3" and 204 pounds, and tested well, running a 4.34 40-yard dash to go along with a 41 1/2-inch vertical jump and an 11' 1" broad jump. His twitch, suddenness, and hands passed the test during field drills. Lance should be a top 100 pick.