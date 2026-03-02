7-Round Carolina Panthers Mock Draft Following NFL Combine

The NFL Combine is over, so the Carolina Panthers have now had their opportunity to meet with and scout potential draft targets. They spoke with a ton of players and watched the athletic performances of others who might end up wearing the black and blue.

This was likely the final time for the draft to really change before it occurs. Undoubtedly, Carolina's draft board changed based on the prospects' stocks, so here's where they might go in April.

Panthers post-Combine mock draft

1.19: Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson

Jordyn Tyson had a pretty good combine, posting an 86 Combine score per Next Gen Stats. That's tops among wide receivers, so it's a surprise to see him on the board here. Nonetheless, Dan Morgan has said he'd draft a wide receiver if that's how the board fell.

2.51: Arizona State OT Max Iheanachor

Arizona State offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (OL29) during the NFL Scouting Combine | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Panthers go back to the ASU well this time, drafting offensive tackle Max Iheanachor. The lineman posted a 90 athleticism score, ranking first among tackles, and 77 overall score at the Combine, ranking sixth. Here, the Panthers land their Ikem Ekwonu replacement.

3.83: Georgia CB Daylen Everette

The Panthers met with Daylen Everette at the Combine, and the Georgia cornerback becomes their third-round pick here. He scored pretty well at the Combine, posting an 84 athleticism score and 77 overall score. His 4.38 40-yard dash stood out.

4.119: Duke C Brian Parker

Duke offensive lineman Brian Parker (OL38) during the NFL Scouting Combine | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Panthers need a center, and Brian Parker landing here is a nice turn of events. The Duke center scored well for a potential fourth-round pick: 72 production score, 71 athleticism score, and 75 overall score; all good marks.

5.157: Iowa EDGE Max Llewelyn

The Panthers will regret not landing an edge rusher earlier, but adding some depth and development here is a good idea. Next Gen Stats projects he will be an average backup, which is fine for the 157th pick at a position of need.

5.161: Texas Tech S Cole Wisniewski

Carolina really needs a safety, and getting Cole Wisniewski would be fantastic. He was named by PFF as a huge sleeper at the NFL Combine. He had PFF grades over 93 in both the 2024 and 2025 seasons for different teams, so he could be a diamond in the rough.

6.199: Kansas QB Jalon Daniels

A Jaylen Daniels became a nice QB, so why not take a Jalon Daniels? The Panthers want a younger, more athletic backup for Bryce Young. Well, Daniels had the fifth-best athletic score among QBs this year, and he's 23 years old.