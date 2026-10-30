Carolina Panthers Fans Deserve So Much Better Than This

For the first five weeks of the year, the Carolina Panthers looked like they might have finally turned a corner. Historically, things can only go so right for so long before the team inevitably implodes. The best season in franchise history ended with a complete and utter dud in the Super Bowl.

But after five weeks, which came after about six years of struggle with little positivity, things looked like they were turning around. Bryce Young looked like a franchise QB. The braintrust with Brad Idzik was working. There was enough defensive talent to feel good about their chances on a week to week basis.

Fans understandably had some hope. They were 3-2 and at home against a one-win Tampa Bay Buccaneers team. The same old Panthers showed up Sunday and again on Thursday. Those same fans deserve better.

The Panthers have to fix it and fast

Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft (85) makes a touchdown catch against the Carolina Panthers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Panthers played in virtually any other division in the NFL, being this incompetent would really hurt the Panthers. The fact that they play in the NFC South is the only reason they were relevant last year, and it's the only thing keeping them alive this year.

Everything has gone wrong over the last two weeks, and it's representative of what continues to go wrong for the Panthers. They can never get out of their own way, and a good thing can't stay good for too long.

At virtually every level, the Panthers are failing their fans. The same fans who rocked the Bank after a dreadful loss on the road to the Cleveland Browns. Those fans have been given no reason to continue caring.

On offense, the ridiculously expensive and well-invested offensive line cannot block anyone. Bryce Young doesn't have time to think, and lately, that has been the difference-maker in his performance. He's not doing as well, and it's only partly his fault.

The offensive play-calling has fallen off. Maybe rookie play-caller Brad Idzik was simply off to a hot start as an unknown, but that has come crashing back down to earth and doesn't seem easy to fix.

On defense, injuries have killed the secondary, but Ejiro Evero seems unable to press the right buttons. A bad pass rush with backup cornerbacks is a recipe for disaster, and Evero can't figure it out.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) makes a catch against the Carolina Panthers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The lack of depth at cornerback and the inability to rush the passer falls on the front office. Dan Morgan has a good reputation, but I'm not sure it's warranted. His 2024 draft is pretty bad, and a lot of investments haven't worked out.

And the fact that he's had weeks to address the cornerback depth and hasn't speaks volumes. The fact that he can't find anyone to rush the passer is troubling, too.

Injuries have certainly played their part, but they've been injured for weeks and haven't done a thing to try and alleviate the rush of players leaving and missing time.

On every level, the Panthers keep doing what they do. They just keep shooting themselves in the foot on an organizational level. And the fans certainly deserve a whole lot better. I just don't know if they're ever going to get it.