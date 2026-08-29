Carolina Panthers' Final 53-Man Roster Projection Following Win Over Texans

The Carolina Panthers wrapped up their preseason last night against the Houston Texans. Between now and Sunday evening, they will have to trim the roster down to 53 players. It's a difficult endeavor with a lot of deserving players.

Out of those deserving players, who is actually going to make the team? It's anyone's guess, because the Panthers have kept a lot close to the chest. Here is our best projection, though, after four preseason games.

Panthers' 53-man roster projection after preseason

Offense

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (15) runs with the ball | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's the offensive projection following the final preseason game:

QB

Bryce Young

Kenny Pickett

Haynes King

RB

Chuba Hubbard

Jonathon Brooks

Trevor Etienne

AJ Dillon

WR

Tetairoa McMillan

Jalen Coker

Xavier Legette

Jimmy Horn Jr.

Ja'seem Reed

Brycen Tremayne

TE

Tommy Tremble

Mitchell Evans

Feleipe Franks

OT

Monroe Freeling

Rasheed Walker

Jake Curhan

Albert Reese IV

IOL

Sam Hecht

Luke Fortner

Robert Hunt

Damien Lewis

Chandler Zavala

Brady Christensen

As much as it hurts, it's hard to project the Panthers using a roster spot on Darren Waller, who hasn't played. The Panthers have options to keep him on the practice squad temporarily, which was likely their plan all along.

Ja'seem Reed and John Metchie are neck and neck for a final WR spot, but we suspect Reed has the slight edge now. Feleipe Franks has been great on special teams, which takes a spot from Waller and Ja'Tavion Sanders (for now).

Defense

Here's the projection for the defense:

Carolina Panthers linebacker Trevis Gipson (52) warms up before a preseason game | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

IDL

Derrick Brown

Bobby Brown III

Aaron Hall

Lee Hunter

Cam Jackson

EDGE

Pat Jones II

Princely Umanmielen

Jaelan Phillips

Cam Gill

Trevis Gipson

ILB

Devin Lloyd

Lloyd Trevin Wallace

Claudin Cherilus

Jackson Kuwatch

CB

Jaycee Horn

Mike Jackson

Will Lee III

Chau Smith-Wade

Akayleb Evans

S

Tre'von Moehrig

Zakee Wheatley

Nick Scott

Isaiah Simmons

Lathan Ransom

The defense is a little more straightforward, though there are battles going on. Aaron Hall and Elijah Garcia (advantage Hall) are duking it out up front, with Jared Harrison-Hunte in the mix. Do the Panthers go with Akayleb Evans or Corey Thornton as the last cornerback? We lean Evans for his special teams contributions.

Special teams

There is no competition at kicker, where Ryan Fitzgerald has the job, punter, where Sam Martin has it locked, and long-snapper, where JJ Jansen might as well have that position locked up for eternity.

To keep up with cuts as they happen, be sure to check out our tracker.