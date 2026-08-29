Carolina Panthers' Final 53-Man Roster Projection Following Win Over Texans
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The Carolina Panthers wrapped up their preseason last night against the Houston Texans. Between now and Sunday evening, they will have to trim the roster down to 53 players. It's a difficult endeavor with a lot of deserving players.
Out of those deserving players, who is actually going to make the team? It's anyone's guess, because the Panthers have kept a lot close to the chest. Here is our best projection, though, after four preseason games.
Panthers' 53-man roster projection after preseason
Offense
Here's the offensive projection following the final preseason game:
- QB
- Bryce Young
- Kenny Pickett
- Haynes King
- RB
- Chuba Hubbard
- Jonathon Brooks
- Trevor Etienne
- AJ Dillon
- WR
- Tetairoa McMillan
- Jalen Coker
- Xavier Legette
- Jimmy Horn Jr.
- Ja'seem Reed
- Brycen Tremayne
- TE
- Tommy Tremble
- Mitchell Evans
- Feleipe Franks
- OT
- Monroe Freeling
- Rasheed Walker
- Jake Curhan
- Albert Reese IV
- IOL
- Sam Hecht
- Luke Fortner
- Robert Hunt
- Damien Lewis
- Chandler Zavala
- Brady Christensen
As much as it hurts, it's hard to project the Panthers using a roster spot on Darren Waller, who hasn't played. The Panthers have options to keep him on the practice squad temporarily, which was likely their plan all along.
Ja'seem Reed and John Metchie are neck and neck for a final WR spot, but we suspect Reed has the slight edge now. Feleipe Franks has been great on special teams, which takes a spot from Waller and Ja'Tavion Sanders (for now).
Defense
Here's the projection for the defense:
- IDL
- Derrick Brown
- Bobby Brown III
- Aaron Hall
- Lee Hunter
- Cam Jackson
- EDGE
- Pat Jones II
- Princely Umanmielen
- Jaelan Phillips
- Cam Gill
- Trevis Gipson
- ILB
- Devin Lloyd
- Trevin Wallace
- Claudin Cherilus
- Jackson Kuwatch
- CB
- Jaycee Horn
- Mike Jackson
- Will Lee III
- Chau Smith-Wade
- Akayleb Evans
- S
- Tre'von Moehrig
- Zakee Wheatley
- Nick Scott
- Isaiah Simmons
- Lathan Ransom
The defense is a little more straightforward, though there are battles going on. Aaron Hall and Elijah Garcia (advantage Hall) are duking it out up front, with Jared Harrison-Hunte in the mix. Do the Panthers go with Akayleb Evans or Corey Thornton as the last cornerback? We lean Evans for his special teams contributions.
Special teams
There is no competition at kicker, where Ryan Fitzgerald has the job, punter, where Sam Martin has it locked, and long-snapper, where JJ Jansen might as well have that position locked up for eternity.
To keep up with cuts as they happen, be sure to check out our tracker.
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Zachary Roberts is a journalist with a wide variety of experience covering basketball, golf, entertainment, video games, music, football, baseball, and hockey. He currently covers Charlotte sports teams and has been featured on Sportskeeda, Yardbarker, MSN, and On SI.