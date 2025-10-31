Carolina Panthers list 6 players as questionable vs. Green Bay Packers
The Carolina Panthers are about to face their second serious Super Bowl contender in as many weeks. Fresh off a 31-point beatdown at the hands of the Buffalo Bills at home, they'll travel to historic Lambeau FIeld on Sunday to face the Green Bay Packers.
That's a difficult proposition at any time and in any season, but especially this week and this season. For one thing, Green Bay is currently on top of the playoff race in the NFC, having lost only one game all year. For another, the Panthers are going to be very far from 100% healthy.
The team's final injury report for Week 9 was released earlier today, and it's a doozy. In addition to ruling out two key players six more are listed as questionable. Here's a review.
Panthers Week 9 final injury report
- C Cade Mays: Out - Ankle/Knee
- OLB Princely Umanmielen: Out - Ankle
- QB Andy Dalton: Questionable - Thumb
- RT Taylor Moton: Questionable - Knee
- LG Damien Lewis: Questionable - Oblique
- G Chandler Zavala: Questionable - Knee
- S Nick Scott: Qustionable - Groin
- LB Trevin Wallace: Questionable - Shoulder
Four other players were also on the injury report, including Derrick Brown and Bryce Young - but all were full participants at today's practice and should be in the lineup.
As for the questionables, despite his status Andy Dalton is going to play and will serve as the primary backup behind Young.
The biggest problem is obviously the offensive line. At right tackle if Moton can't go the Panthers will play Yosh Nijman, who will have to contend with Micah Parsons - and it doesn't take a Palantir to see how that matchup is going to go. Damien Lewis has been the team's most-consistent lineman this year, and if Zavala can't go we have no clue who would replace him in the starting lineup.
Cade Mays being out might be the single greatest blow, here. The Panthers' run game took off in conjunction with Mays replacing Austin Corbett at center, and things might regress with Corbett back in the midde of the line.
On the other side of the ball, if Trevin Wallace can't play that might be even more devastating. Carolina's defense took a massive step forward when he earned the green dot role formerly held by Christian Rozeboom. With Wallace out the entire unit may be out of step once again - especially against the run.
We will learn more tomorrow afternoon when the Panthers make their weekly roster moves ahead of Sunday's game.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers get humiliating opening odds for Week 9 vs. Packers
Dave Canales finally changes course on nonsensical RB split
NFL analyst claims Panthers ‘deserve some slack’ after blowout
Carolina Panthers studs & duds from sobering loss to Buffalo Bills