NFL Free Agency Grade: Panthers To Sign Kenny Pickett as Bryce Young’s New Backup

Thursday evening, the Carolina Panthers agreed to terms with free agent veteran quarterback Kenny Pickett on a one-year, $7.5M deal, according to multiple reports. The former first-round pick will be entering his age 28 season in 2026.

What does this mean for Andy Dalton?

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton (14) during pregame warm ups before the NFC Wild Card Round game between the Carolina Panthers and the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

There's a chance that the Panthers keep Dalton and carry three quarterbacks, albeit a very small one. GM Dan Morgan already somewhat admitted to being open to moving him, stating, there's a potential that somebody may want him," Morgan told The Pat McAfee Show. "Andy's a really good player, and he's a great guy, great culture fit for us. I haven't talked to any teams about a trade, but I think if the possibility did come up that I would talk to Andy, give him that option, and let him explore a trade."

I doubt there will be much of a market for Dalton, so in all likelihood, this will end up in the Panthers releasing him at some point this offseason. He did exactly what the Panthers needed him to do — be a mentor for Bryce Young and give the team a reliable option off the bench, if needed. The reality is, he's turning 39 this fall, and Carolina needs to have a younger option to move forward with.

Grading the addition of Pickett

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) warms up before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The grade: B-

The explanation: There are several other areas of the roster where the Panthers need to spend money, so I never expected a splashy move at backup quarterback where they would dish out north of $10 million per year. That said, there are a handful of other options available that have more experience, success, and could potentially be a better fit for Carolina.

The one I thought would have made a ton of sense, assuming he wouldn't demand a lot of money, is Geno Smith. Dave Canales was his position coach in 2022 and spent a handful of years in the same offense with him in Seattle. It's essentially rewinding it back to when Andy Dalton first signed in Carolina.

Pickett doesn't have a huge arm and has a tendency to put the ball in harm's way. He does, for the most part, hit things in the quick and intermediate game and has the ability to escape with his legs, very similar athletically to Bryce. It's a low-risk move that is worth rolling the dice on. If he turns out to be a good fit, he gives Dave Canales that younger backup QB he's wanted since he first took the job.