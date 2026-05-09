Carolina Panthers’ Nic Scourton Will Make Massive Leap in 2026

It’s been a big problem for the Carolina Panthers in recent seasons and the numbers bear that out. This past season, the team finished with only 30 sacks—tied for the third-fewest in the game. In 2024, the team generated just 32 quarterback traps—again tied for the third-fewest in the league. One year earlier, the Panthers came up with an NFL-low 27 sacks.

Just over a year ago, Carolina general manager Dan Morgan used a second-round selection on Texas A&M edge rusher Nic Scourton. He played in all 17 regular-season games and made eight starts, and also started the playoff clash with the Rams.

Panthers’ OLB Nic Scourton could be poised for a breakout year

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Matt Okada of NFL.com pointed to a dozen second-year players whose performance could take a big leap in 2026. He broke the 12 performers into four groups, and explained that Scourton—who led Carolina in pressures (31) and tied for the team lead with Derrick Brown with five sacks in 2025—could emerge as a full-time starter thanks to a big offseason addition by Morgan.

“The Panthers signed Jaelan Phillips in March” said Okada. “While Phillips hasn't been a sack machine across his five NFL seasons, he has pressured the quarterback consistently and opened up opportunities for his counterparts to do the same.”

A healthy Jaelan Phillips made a difference in 2025

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A first-round pick by the Miami Dolphins in 2021, Phillips enjoyed his best years in his first two seasons in South Florida. That was followed by a stretch in which he missed a combined 22 games from 2023-24. He began this past season with the Dolphins, but wound up being dealt to Philadelphia during the season.

Phillips finished 2025 with a combined 53 tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble and a pair of fumble recoveries, and also started the Eagle’ playoff clash with the 49ers. Perhaps more significantly, he played and started all 18 games this past season. His presence should do wonders for the promising former Aggie.

Pass rushers Nic Scourton and Jaelan Phillips could be a fearsome duo

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“Scourton will benefit massively from having Phillips on the edge and should also take his own step forward as a pro. In combination, those factors set him up for a breakout season.”

Dating back to 2023, no team in the league has totaled fewer sacks than the Panthers. Their 89 QB traps in 51 regular-season contests is a disturbing low total when you consider that the Denver Broncos have amassed a whopping 131 sacks in 34 games over the last two seasons.

Carolina’s defense made some big-time strides in 2025 after a forgettable 2024. However, getting after opposing quarterbacks on a consistent basis remains an issue. Consider that six of those 30 sacks came in a win over the Jets, and Dave Canales’s team was held without a sack in five of their 17 contests.

The combination of Scourton and Phillips certainly bears watching this upcoming season.