Most Important Carolina Panthers Revenge Games on the 2026 Schedule

The Carolina Panthers' official schedule has been revealed. We now know the order and timing of all games and not just the opponents. With that said, there are some important revenge games on the schedule, and you'll probably want to mark those on the calendar.

Whether it's because the other team signed a former Panther or the Panthers added one of their players (or a secret third option), the following matchups are revenge games for Carolina.

All revenge games for the Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates with center Cade Mays | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Carolina Panthers don't have any direct connection to the Chicago Bears since DJ Moore is gone. However, these two teams are forever linked by the Bryce Young trade, so it's a pseudo-revenge game. They essentially traded Caleb Williams to the Bears, so there's that.

In Week 4, the Panthers will host the Detroit Lions. Detroit poached Cade Mays in free agency on a three-year contract. Centers don't make huge impacts, but it's still a revenge game since Mays was a key player for the Panthers.

The Panthers made their biggest free agent splash in some time with Jaelan Phillips. In Week 6, they'll visit the team that traded for him last year, the Philadelphia Eagles. They tried to re-sign, but he went with Carolina, so it's a big chance to prove him right.

The Panthers also signed Rasheed Walker. If he's still starting by this time over Monroe Freeling, he'll get to block his old Green Bay Packers teammates in Week 8. This time, he'll try not to lose on a last-second field goal in Lambeau.

Rivalry games are always big, but when the Panthers face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7 and Week 12, they'll see both A'Shawn Robinson, whom they cut, and Christian Rozeboom on the other side with Tampa Bay's revamped defensive front.

The New Orleans Saints don't have any Panthers players, but Carolina will be out for revenge after being swept last year. They will face off in Week 10 and Week 14.

Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle (5) during pregame warm ups before the NFC Wild Card Round game | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

When Carolina heads to Pittsburgh in Week 16, they might be warned to buckle up. They will face a likely angry Rico Dowdle that week, and he'll want to make them regret not re-signing him.

Other than that, the Panthers don't have any revenge games. That's the product of really not changing much of the roster through free agency, although they did sign a few very good players.