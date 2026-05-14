Ranking Every Game on the Carolina Panthers' Schedule From Easiest to Hardest

17 games await the Carolina Panthers, and several of them will be challenging. They won't all be hard, though, and some of them will be a welcome reprieve from the onslaught of potential playoff-level opponents.

Panthers' schedule ranked from easiest to hardest

At Browns

The Browns' defense is frightening. The offense is, too, for a different reason. The Panthers should have no trouble shutting down whoever plays quarterback for them.

Home vs. Falcons

The Falcons have a new coach, but they're still the Falcons. All that talent hasn't meant much in years past, and they now have Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback.

Home vs. Saints

Forgive us if we're not buying the hype around the Saints because Tyler Shough looked very solid in meaningless and brief action last year. The Panthers shouldn't be too worried about this one.

At Steelers

A Rico Dowdle revenge game is worrisome, but the Steelers were mediocre in 2025 solely because of the coach they have now downgraded from. Their offseason was uninspiring, too.

At Vikings

The Vikings were pretty solid despite awful QB play in 2025, but neither JJ McCarthy nor Kyler Murray will be of too much concern to this revamped defense.

Home vs. Buccaneers

The Buccaneers were pretty abysmal in the second half of last season. They had a good draft, but it may not be enough to offset a bad free agency.

At Falcons

Carolina Panthers kicker Ryan Fitzgerald (10) celebrates a field goal to defeat the Atlanta Falcons | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The difference in home and away can be important. The Panthers won 30-0 in Charlotte, but in Atlanta, they needed overtime to get it done.

At Saints

Again, we're not too worried about the Saints, even if they swept the Panthers last year. The Panthers and Saints are better, but Carolina has improved a whole lot more.

Home vs. Bengals

The Bengals have done a nice job repairing their defense, but it's still a major work in progress. This one will be a shootout, and Cincinnati's offense could give Carolina's defense real fits.

At Buccaneers

The Buccaneers won a game they had no business winning in Tampa Bay last year, but this could well be an important final game for the division, so it will not be easy.

At Eagles

It's hard to say what version of the Eagles this will be until we see how new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion does, but the Eagles aren't as scary anymore.

Home vs. Lions

The Lions should be a whole lot better this year, and they were still pretty good last year. That offense, especially Amon-Ra St. Brown, could be troublesome for the revamped Panthers' defense.

Home vs. Bears

Reportedly the Week 1 matchup, this is going to be a tough one. Caleb Williams and Bryce Young are forever linked, and the Panthers hand-delivered Chicago's core to them.

Home vs. Broncos

The Broncos have done a solid job maintaining their quality from last season. They were a bit overrated and won a ton of close games they won't this year, but that defense will be trouble for the Panthers.

At Packers

Carolina Panthers place kicker Ryan Fitzgerald (10) kicks the game-winning field goal against the Green Bay Packers | Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sure, the Panthers beat the Packers in Green Bay last year, but it wasn't easy, and there's no Rico Dowdle to rely on this time.

Home vs. Ravens

The Ravens will be much better this year and healthier. They're pretty scary, and Lamar Jackson is a matchup nightmare for any defense.

Home vs. Seahawks

The Seahawks routed the Panthers in Charlotte last year. The Panthers are better, but this is still the most challenging matchup, even if it's at home.