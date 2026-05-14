Panthers' Schedule Tracker: Confirmed Games, Rumors & Everything Else We Know
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The Carolina Panthers 2026 opponents have already been released, both home and away, with new updates coming as the full schedule gets closer to release. The full NFL schedule releases tonight at 8 pm EST.
Here are the Panthers opponents for 2026 and which games are at home and which are on the road.
Home Games
Chicago Bears
Atlanta Falcons
Tampa Bay Bucanneers
New Orleans Saints
Detroit Lions
Baltimore Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals
Denver Broncos
Seattle Seahawks
Road Games
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Atlanta Falcons
New Orleans Saints
Cleveland Browns
Green Bay Packers
Minnesota Vikings
Pittburgh Steelers
Philadelphia Eagles
Panthers Strength of Schedule
Six of the Panthers 17 games are against opponents who also made the NFL playoffs last season, the Eagles, Bears, Steelers, Packers, Broncos, and reigning Super Bowl champions, the Seattle Seahawks, but the scary part of the schedule is that the non-playoff teams from a year ago had clear down years and are believed to be capable of getting back to the postseason.
Teams like the Detroit Lions, and the Baltimore Ravens have been Playoff regulars in the last few seasons and are looking to get back where they're used to being in 2026. The Panthers should be better in 2026, but it won't come without getting tested against the NFL's elite
Panthers Open Season At Home Against Chicago Bears
Revealed and confirmed yesterday, the Panthers' home opener comes in week one of the NFL season, welcoming in Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears, the reigning NFC North champions, led by Caleb Williams, against the reigning NFC South champions.
The Bears are coming off their best season since 2018, making it to the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs and, like the Panthers, losing in devastating fashion to the Los Angeles Rams. The Panthers should be able to test their passing attack against a Chicago secondary that should be improved on paper but has seen somewhat of an overhaul, especially in the safety room.
Panthers Travel the Fewest Miles in the NFL This Season
International games are increasingly becoming a staple of the NFL, with teams visiting new destinations that would have been unimaginable five or ten years ago.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has been open about how he wants to grow the game and make it appeal to a worldwide audience, not just the United States. In doing so, he has some teams doing all sorts of travel, but luckily, the Panthers aren't one of those teams.
The Panthers travel just 8740 miles in the year, which is due to them dodging any international games on their schedule. The Panthers won't travel farther west than Minnesota, and won't travel farther east than Philadelphia.
Compared to the 49ers, who will fly to Australia in week one of the season, this is a huge advantage for the Panthers and a type of schedule that won't come along often, especially if the Panthers win more games in 2026.
We will update this when the schedule officially drops tonight.
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Preston is an experienced sports writer focusing on NFL, College Football, NBA, and MMA topics. He is a passionate Charlotte and Oklahoma sports fan and graduated from the University of Science and Arts Oklahoma in 2025 with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications degree with a focus in journalism.