Panthers' Schedule Tracker: Confirmed Games, Rumors & Everything Else We Know

The Carolina Panthers 2026 opponents have already been released, both home and away, with new updates coming as the full schedule gets closer to release. The full NFL schedule releases tonight at 8 pm EST.

Here are the Panthers opponents for 2026 and which games are at home and which are on the road.

Home Games

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive end Derrick Brown (95) signs autographs before the game in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Chicago Bears

Atlanta Falcons

Tampa Bay Bucanneers

New Orleans Saints

Detroit Lions

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Denver Broncos

Seattle Seahawks

Road Games

Dec 29, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) great Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) after a game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Atlanta Falcons

New Orleans Saints

Cleveland Browns

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

Pittburgh Steelers

Philadelphia Eagles

Panthers Strength of Schedule

Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) shakes hands with Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Six of the Panthers 17 games are against opponents who also made the NFL playoffs last season, the Eagles, Bears, Steelers, Packers, Broncos, and reigning Super Bowl champions, the Seattle Seahawks, but the scary part of the schedule is that the non-playoff teams from a year ago had clear down years and are believed to be capable of getting back to the postseason.

Teams like the Detroit Lions, and the Baltimore Ravens have been Playoff regulars in the last few seasons and are looking to get back where they're used to being in 2026. The Panthers should be better in 2026, but it won't come without getting tested against the NFL's elite

Panthers Open Season At Home Against Chicago Bears

Oct 6, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks on from the sideline against the Carolina Panthers during the third quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images | Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

Revealed and confirmed yesterday, the Panthers' home opener comes in week one of the NFL season, welcoming in Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears, the reigning NFC North champions, led by Caleb Williams, against the reigning NFC South champions.

The Bears are coming off their best season since 2018, making it to the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs and, like the Panthers, losing in devastating fashion to the Los Angeles Rams. The Panthers should be able to test their passing attack against a Chicago secondary that should be improved on paper but has seen somewhat of an overhaul, especially in the safety room.

Panthers Travel the Fewest Miles in the NFL This Season

International games are increasingly becoming a staple of the NFL, with teams visiting new destinations that would have been unimaginable five or ten years ago.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has been open about how he wants to grow the game and make it appeal to a worldwide audience, not just the United States. In doing so, he has some teams doing all sorts of travel, but luckily, the Panthers aren't one of those teams.

The #Panthers are projected to travel just 8,740 miles during the 2026 season, the fewest in the NFL. Carolina will have one of the league’s biggest scheduling advantages from a travel standpoint this year. pic.twitter.com/yV0HIupAHS — bran (@branclt) May 13, 2026

The Panthers travel just 8740 miles in the year, which is due to them dodging any international games on their schedule. The Panthers won't travel farther west than Minnesota, and won't travel farther east than Philadelphia.

Compared to the 49ers, who will fly to Australia in week one of the season, this is a huge advantage for the Panthers and a type of schedule that won't come along often, especially if the Panthers win more games in 2026.

We will update this when the schedule officially drops tonight.