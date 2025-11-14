All Panthers

Why Carolina Panthers RB Rico Dowdle could go off against the Falcons

Dowdle got slowed down for the first time this season as a starter last week against the Saints, but the numbers suggest he's in for a rebound.

Tim Weaver

Sep 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle (5) pushes for yards against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford (20) during the first half of a game between Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium.
Sep 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle (5) pushes for yards against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford (20) during the first half of a game between Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium. / Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images
The most pleasant surprise for the Carolina Panthers this year has been the breakout of their star running back, Rico Dowdle. After Chuba Hubbard's calf injury sidelined him for a couple weeks, Dowdle established himself as one of the NFL's most explosive and efficient rushers.

Panthers fans had to suffer through two games with a ridiculous split in the backfield with Hubbard an Dowdle alternating drives, but Dowdle is now starting and getting the bulk of the carries, as he should.

However, for the first time this season as a starter Dowdle got shut down last week by the New Orleans Saints, who selled out to stop the run. The result was just 53 yards on 18 carries.

Rico dowdle
Oct 12, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle (5) runs past Dallas Cowboys linebacker Kenneth Murray, Jr. (59) in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

This week Dowdle is likely in for a bounce-back performance, though. According to ESPN, the Atlanta Falcons have given up the most fantasy points to running backs since Week 7.

"Dowdle has been productive when given consistent volume. He has had five games with at least 18 touches, averaging 24.0 fantasy points in those outings. He now faces a Falcons defense that has allowed the most fantasy points per game to RBs since Week 7."

The season-long numbers for Atlanta's run defense aren't great, either. Through 10 games they are allowing 146.4 rushing yards per game. Only the Buffalo Bills, New York Giants and Cincinnati Bengals are giving up more per week on the ground.

Then again, the Falcons might change things up and try to copy what worked well for New Orleans last week. If they also choose to sell out against Dowdle and force Bryce Young to beat them over the top, the Panthers are likely in for a long afternoon.

