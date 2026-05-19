Panthers Schedule Isn't That Much Harder Than NFC South Foes

The Carolina Panthers' schedule is filled with tough tests throughout the season, facing off against teams trying to return to the playoffs and hopefuls who are looking to get back in. Carolina faces off against six teams that made the NFL Playoffs in 2025. Those teams being, the Chicago Bears, Philadelphia Eagles, Green Bay Packers, Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Seattle Seahawks.

That's six difficult matchups right there, and then add on two teams who have been playoff regulars in the last two years, the Detroit Lions, and Baltimore Ravens. Then there's a complete wildcard of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, who haven't made the playoffs in recent years, but should still have one of the best offenses in the NFL.

Rest of the NFC South's Schedules Aren't Much Easier

Dec 7, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) shakes hands with New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) following a game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

There's no denying the Panthers' schedule is that of a conference champion, but the rest of the NFC South isn't just going to walk through theirs easily either.

ESPN dropped their reaction to the Panthers' schedule, and highlighted that the Panthers have a "first place" schedule, but it still isn't drastically different from the rest of the division. To break that down even further, here are some of the rest of the division's toughest tests and overall recaps of their schedules.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Schedule Rivals Carolina's Schedule

Dec 29, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles and Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales greet after the game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Buccaneers face many of the same out-of-division opponents as the Panthers do. Like Carolina, the Bucs face off against the Bengals, Packers, Steelers, Bears, Lions, and Ravens.

The Bucs' stiff competition doesn't stop there: they also face the Los Angeles Rams, considered Super Bowl favorites, as well as two other playoff contenders, the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Saints Granted Easiest Schedule in NFC South

Dec 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks to throw the ball against the New Orleans Saints during the first quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Saints do have some real tests on their schedule, but overall, it's the easiest; the hardest games on New Orleans' schedule are against the Lions, Ravens, Steelers, Bears, and Packers, all of which the Panthers face as well. The Saints also do have some games that should be cakewalks, against the Raiders, Browns, and Cardinals

The Saints' schedule isn't objectively easy, but compared to the rest of the NFC South, it's certainly the most favorable.

Falcons Face Potential Elite Opponents the Rest Of the Division Doesn't

Nov 16, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) catches the ball for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Atlanta Falcons schedule has some heavy hitters that the rest of the NFC South won't see this season, going up against the San Francisco 49ers, and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs are a huge question mark going into 2026, but they still have the championship pedigree that makes them a hard out against anyone.

The Falcons then face other similar competition as the rest of the division, facing off against the Steelers, Ravens, Packers, Bears, and Lions as well.

What These Schedules Mean For the NFC South

Feb 4, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; A locker room exhibit with the jerseys of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6), New Orleans Saints running back Chris Olave (12), Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) and Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) at the Super Bowl LX Experience at the Moscone Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Panthers, along with the rest of the division, face a ton of teams with the playoffs on their minds. Whichever team can withstand its out-of-division gauntlets the best will have a huge advantage throughout the year, and records against those teams will separate who could be for real in the NFC South from who will be looking at draft boards in December.