Carolina Panthers WR Jalen Coker's Route Tree is Exactly What Team Needs

Every year, NFL teams take a chance on undrafted free agents, giving them a shot at an NFL roster spot if they can survive the brutal culling a summer session brings. More often than not, they don't survive.

The Panthers have made great use of undrafted free agents in the last few years and appear poised to again with Haynes King, but even for Carolina, the vast majority of UDFAs do not make it to the NFL. It's an uphill battle.

Whenever players do make it to the NFL, like Corey Thornton, for example, they are often evaluated with a caveat. Thornton has had a pretty good training camp, and it's easy to add "for an undrafted guy" to the end of any analysis.

That was true of Jalen Coker for a while. He was a pretty good wide receiver for a UDFA. And on the Panthers, who have not had the deepest WR depth chart for some time now, that was good enough for legitimate playing time.

The qualifier is no longer needed. Coker's not just good for a UDFA. He's just good, and his route tree is exactly the sort of thing the Panthers should be grateful they have on the roster.

Jalen Coker's route tree is utterly beautiful

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) warms up before playing the Arizona Cardinals | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jalen Coker burst onto the scene as a rookie midway through the 2024 season, and he quickly became more notable. He looked like a potential contributor, which was huge for a UDFA-turned-practice-squad player.

He finished so well that an early injury in 2025 was devastating, but once he got back and into the swing of things, he proved he was not a fluke. He earned a three-year extension, which is unfathomable for someone who didn't get drafted.

But by now, he's not just the guy who went undrafted. He is a legitimate NFL wide receiver, and a good one. It's not just that the Panthers have no depth (they still don't have immense talent at the position). It's that he is simply that good.

You can drop the qualifiers.



Jalen Coker is simply one of the best young WRs in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/G6DW0CLo1L — Reception Perception (@RecepPerception) August 11, 2026

His game has so few flaws. His route tree is excellent, the exact sort of thing the Panthers need to improve their passing game. He has green, which is a high mark, on all but three possible routes. One of them is yellow, and two are red. He can essentially run any route well.

The only things he struggles with are comebacks and corner routes. Those are deep routes that work well with Bryce Young's skillset, but that's where Xavier Legette and Chris Brazzell come in, once Brazzell is healthy again. They mask those slight deficiencies and let Coker do everything else.

It's not just the routes, though. Coker has not dropped a pass yet. His career passer rating when targeted is a whopping 113.1, an excellent mark. He is better than most people realize, and not just for a UDFA.