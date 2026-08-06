Why Jalen Coker Should Be Ranked Higher Among NFL WRs

Talk about a bold endeavor? The fine folks at Bleacher Report have put together what they refer to as their “NFL 1000,” a ranking of the Top 1,000 players in the National Football League (in numerous aspects) according to their own scouting department (It should be noted that rookies are going to be graded separately). It’s an impressive project, to say the least.

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On Tuesday, the ranking for wide receivers was released. The list included 130 performers, from the Raiders’ Dont’e Thornton (130) to five-time Pro Bowler Ja’Marr Chase (Bengals), who owns the top spot on the list.

Emerging Carolina Panthers’ wideout Jalen Coker can be found near the middle of the list at No. 67, which makes him a “functional performer” in the grading system. And perhaps his lack of playing time in two NFL seasons was one reason his placement in the rankings seemed a bit low.

Was availability one reason for Panthers’ WR Jalen Coker so-so ranking?

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“Jalen Coker is a reliable pass catcher when he’s on the field,” explained B/R NFL scout Damian Parson. “The UDFA for Carolina has proven to be one of their best route-runners and has the best pair of hands in the receiving room. A preseason injury cost him the first month or so of the season. Coker is a strong, high-floor receiver with inside/outside versatility and showed up big late in the season and in the playoff loss against the Rams.”

The former undrafted free agent from Holy Cross played in 11 games as a rookie in 2024, totaling 32 catches for 478 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He wound up missing the Panthers’ first six contests this past season and got off to a slow start once he finally took the field. In his first six appearances in 2025, he total 14 receptions for 150 yards and zero scores.

Panthers’ WR Jalen Coker excelled down the stretch in 2025

Jalen Coker with a 52-yard catch and run!



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Coker began his impressive late-season run in Carolina’s 31-28 regular-season upset of the visiting Rams in Week 13. Including the teams’ rematch in the wild card round, he wound up totaling 28 catches for 378 yards and four TDs in the Panthers’ final six outings.

In that 34-31 loss to Sean McVay’s team in the first round of the playoffs, Coker hauled in nine passes for 134 yards and one TD. Teamed with 2025 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Tetairoa McMillan, the talented duo made life much easier for quarterback Bryce Young.

A full season by Panthers’ WR Jalen Coker could be eye-opening

So does the two-year pro deserve to be ranked higher than the middle of the pack? Parson’s evaluation would lead you to believe that, although his opening sentence regarding his Coker’s availability appears to be somewhat damning. Still, his play when the Panthers needed it most in the later stages of 2025 probably should have earned him a higher spot in the list.