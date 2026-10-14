Chargers Projected to Make Blockbuster Trade Soon & Panthers Must Be on Receiving End

The Carolina Panthers entered this season with one unit most in need of improvement: the pass rush. Carolina's pass rush was the worst in the NFL in 2025, making it the focal point of free agency.

Carolina's splash signing of Jaelan Phillips showed how desperate the Panthers were to improve the pass rush, and while it has improved thus far, the room lacks depth.

The Panthers already started the season down a pass rusher, as second-year EDGE Nic Scourton tore his ACL on the first day of training camp. Now, Jaelan Phillips is hurt. It's not nearly as serious, but his status for Week 6 against the Philadelphia Eagles is in question.

Phillips hurt his hamstring in Carolina's Week 4 victory over the Detroit Lions, and there's been no confirmation that he'll be ready to roll this week and return to where he played last season in Philadelphia.

This isn't just a Week 6 concern either. Hamstring injuries are notoriously prone to lingering and can be easily aggravated or just last longer than expected.

With that said, Carolina should be looking at the trade market, and one veteran could welcome a change of scenery this season.

Khalil Mack Named as NFL Trade Deadline Candidate

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CBS Sports' Carter Bahns released his list of NFL trade-deadline candidates on Monday. With the deadline is just less than a month away, veterans across the league could head to new teams where they can contribute to winning and fill a need.

Los Angeles Chargers EDGE Khalil Mack certainly isn't in the right situation to contribute to winning, and that's not his fault. The Chargers are horrendous at almost everything, so no one would blame Mack for wanting to leave Los Angeles and join a team that isn't 0-5.

Unless the Chargers pull off a miracle turnaround and make the playoffs after a 0-5 start, something no team has ever done, they should invest in the 2027 NFL Draft.

That starts with trading away veterans to contenders or teams looking to make a playoff push. The Panthers fall into that category.

What Carolina Would Have to Give Up for Khalil Mack

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Still a talented player, but Mack is 35 years old and is on an expiring contract. GM Dan Morgan and the Panthers wouldn't have to cripple their upcoming draft to land Mack.

A reasonable trade package for Mack would just be a fourth- or sixth-round pick. Carolina doesn't have a fifth-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, but it does have two fourth-rounders and a sixth.