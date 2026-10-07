Panthers Could Go Edge Rusher Shopping During Bye Week

The defending NFC South champion Carolina Panthers and the 4-0 Kansas City Chiefs are the first teams this season to get some time off this season. Dave Canales’s club evened its win-loss record on Sunday night, outlasting the Detroit Lions, 32-26.

Quarterback Bryce Young threw for 329 yards and pair of scores. Both touchdown tosses went to wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who finished the evening with 14 catches for 192 yards. Carolina’s offense rolled up 445 total yards and averaged 6.2 yards per play.

Panthers’ defense had its good and bad moments vs. the Lions

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While the Panthers’ defense managed to keep Lions’ running back Jahmyr Gibbs under wraps—15 attempts for 46 yards and one YD—quarterback Jared Goff hit on 32 of his 32 throws for 412 yards and one score. Despite gaining 452 total yards, Carolina managed to limit Detroit to two offensive touchdowns and four field goals.

Nevertheless, coordinator Ejiro Evero’s unit managed only one sack in the team’s six-point victory. Hence, this little piece of information according to Next Gen Stats.

“Jared Goff was pressured on 34 percent of his dropbacks, but every Panthers pressure loomed large. With no pressure (66 percent of his dropbacks), Goff completed 25-of-35 passes for 348 yards, a touchdown and a 112.6 rating. Under pressure, Goff was 7-of-17 for 64 yards and a 52.1 rating. Patrick Jones II led the Panthers with five QB pressures.”

Losing Nic Scourton before the start of the season was a big blow

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The Panthers have been looking for a consistent pass rush for too many seasons. In four games in 2026, Canales’s club has come up with only eight sacks. Of course, there are mitigating circumstances as edge rusher Nic Scourton, a second-round pick in 2025 who tied for the team lead with five sacks this past season, was lost for the year during training camp with a knee injury.

One of Dan Morgan’s prized offseason additions was edge rusher Jaelan Phillips. He’s second on the team with a pair of sacks and is tied for the team lead with four quarterback hits. A real positive has been second-year pro Princely Umanmielen, who also has four QB hits and leads the club with three sacks. He’s currently Pro Football Focus’ No. 10 edge rusher when it comes to pass rush efficiency.

A year ago, the third-round pick from Ole Miss played in 17 total games (including the playoff loss to the Rams) and managed only 1.5 QB traps. And don’t discount Jones’s performance on Sunday night. The 2025 offseason addition from the Minnesota Vikings played in only four games this past season due to injury.

Which veteran pass rushers remain on the open market?

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Despite a few positives, the Panthers could certainly use some more help here. Veterans such as Joey Bosa, Haason Reddick, and Leonard Floyd remain unsigned. A year ago with the Buffalo Bills, the oft-injured Bosa played and started 15 regular-season games—his highest total since 2021 while he was with the Chargers—and finished with five sacks and five forced fumbles. He also started both of the Bills’ playoff games.

There are other options as well. Nonetheless, Morgan may want to kick the tires on a couple of these veteran defenders. The Panthers next take the field in Week 6 against the Eagles at Philadelphia.