3 Crucial Panthers Injuries to Monitor Ahead of Big Eagles Matchup 

The bye week has come and gone for the Carolina Panthers. Now it's time to build on the Sunday Night Football win and keep the first-place spot in the NFC South.

Carolina doesn't have it easy this week, though, as the Panthers head to Philadelphia, to face the 2-3 Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles are coming off a disastrous loss in London, with the Jaguars winning on a game-winning field goal. Both teams already have plenty of reason to play with desperation, and the Eagles will undoubtedly bring that intensity against Carolina.

With that said, Carolina will need all the reinforcements it can get. The Panthers have been one of the NFL's most injury-prone teams in the NFL this season. Entering Week 6, here are 3 key injuries to monitor

Taylor Moton's PUP Return

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taylor Moton is one of many prominent Panthers to be ruled out during training camp. Dealing with a blood clot in his lung, Moton hasn't played a down of football this season, but is set to be the starting right tackle once healthy.

Moton's return is now in sight, as he's been taken off the PUP list and activated to the 21-day practice window. This doesn't mean he can return this week, but it means that the return is coming sooner than later.

Panthers' head coach Dave Canales spoke on Moton's return, saying that while he's cleared medically, he hasn't seen football this year.

Moton's timeline will be based on his appearance on the practice field and how quickly he can ramp up. That said, Moton hasn't been ruled out for this week yet, even if theres an outside chance.

Monroe Freeling's SNF Knee Injury

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During the Panthers' primetime win against the Detroit Lions, Freeling suffered a knee injury that ruled him out for the remainder of the game. Obviously, when a knee injury happens, it's easy to think the worst, but thats not the case here.

Speaking with reporters during the bye week, Canales said that he's "hopeful" Freeling can suit up in Philadelphia.

Canales added to that this week, "I mean it's timely certainly, and Monroe's doing everything he can to make himself available for this week."

Freeling's presence could be a huge factor, especially since theres no guarantee Taylor Moton will return this week.

If both are out, then sixth-year tackle Stone Forsythe will get the start, which is a tall task against a very talented Eagles defensive line.

Jaelan Phillips' Status Up in the Air

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Similar to Freeling, Phillips injury occurred during the SNF win, as Carolina's premier pass rusher left the game after hurting his hamstring.

Canales gave an update on Phillips on Monday, saying that he "has a chance" to play against the Eagles. Phillips could be an X-factor in this game, as Jalen Hurts is still one of the more mobile QBs in the NFL.

Phillips would also be making his return to Philadelphia, where he played roughly half of last season before leaving to join the Panthers in free agency.