Chris Brazzell Might Be Severely Limited But It Will Actually Help the Panthers

The Carolina Panthers spent a third-round pick on Chris Brazzell, a wide receiver from Tennessee. While he wasn't a first-round pick, it is the third straight draft the Panthers have spent a premium selection on a wide receiver.

There's a lot to love about Brazzell. Rarely does a receiver that big come with such elite speed, and he had pretty reliable hands in 2025, only being credited with two drops on the year. There is one major knock, though. He's one-dimensional.

Brazzell's route tree is very vertical-oriented. Don't expect him to excel at curls or digs, although his route tree was muvh more versatile at Tulane before he transferred to Tennessee. He's a deep threat and not a whole lot more.

Ordinarily, that'd be a big problem. For the Panthers, though, it won't be. It will actually make him the perfect player to totally unlock their offense.

Chris Brazzell's one skill is perfect for the Panthers

Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) yells in celebration after scoring a touchdown | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chris Brazzell might've been a much higher draft pick if he was a more well-rounded pass-catcher. What he does he does very well, but he doesn't do a whole lot else. That allowed him to fall to Carolina, where he might just be the perfect addition.

"Brazzell is a boom-or-bust vertical receiver capable of posting 100 yards one week and 20 the next. His route tree is limited, but what he does — winning downfield — he does very well," PFF's staff wrote.

"In a vertical offense, he projects as a high-upside outside receiver who will likely begin his career as a WR3. If a team bets on his skill set and he hits, he has the potential to become an impact player," they concluded.

In college, Tetairoa McMillan's weakest route was the nine, which Brazzell will excel at. He was elite on screens, flats, comebacks, and digs, which he will now be able to do a lot more of. Brazzell fills the void McMillan has in his route tree, opening him up for more action where he's truly exceptional.

In 2024, Jalen Coker's weakest routes were also deeper down the field. He struggled with the nine, corner, comeback, and curl. Brazzell won't fill all those gaps, but he will help in some of those areas. That, plus McMillan shifting to his better routes will also free up Coker to run his best routes: slants, flats, outs, posts, and digs.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) celebrates his score with fans | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Simply put, Brazzell does one thing really well, but it will work decently at the NFL level and it will open things up for the other receivers. Maybe Brazzell's best work will be as a decoy to draw coverage over the top, but while that may not be as fun for him, it'll be really fun for the passing game.

Plus, Bryce Young was the highest-graded passer on deep throws last year, and he led the NFL in big-time throw rate on those passes, so if there's anyone who will benefit from having someone blazing down the field, it's Young. And if there's anyone who can get the ball to Brazzell, it's Young.