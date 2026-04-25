Chris Brazzell II Joining Panthers Means Carolina Can Finally Give Up on Xavier Legette

It felt inevitable that the Panthers were going to target a pass catcher in the NFL Draft, whether it was a receiver or tight end in the first round, or they would wait on someone in the later rounds who might have some value. The Panthers chose the latter, deciding to beef up the trenches on both sides of the ball in the first two rounds, then finding a receiver in the third.

The Panthers ended up selecting Chris Brazzell II, out of Tennessee, and Brazzell brings another big target for Bryce Young and this Carolina offense, but it also means that the Panthers are done with Xavier Legette now.

Xavier Legette has been a bust so far; there's no other way around it. In two seasons with Carolina, Legette has posted 84 catches on 148 targets, 860 receiving yards, and just 7 touchdowns. There have been all sorts of issues: dropping the ball, not getting separation, and even running the wrong routes.

It's to the point that Legette should want to be shipped off; the value he’ll command won’t be much. There’s surely a GM or two out there that could see Legette as a buy-low project that could have upside and wouldn’t cost much.

Why Chris Brazzell II Will Succeed, Unlike Xavier Legette

Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) catches the ball in the end zone during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, on September 13, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chris Brazell should’ve been a second-round pick; he’s a huge target, standing 6’4, and has elite speed, running a 4.37 40-yard dash. Brazzell can take the top off a defense at any moment. He consistently wins downfield and tracks the ball well, which will make him a particular threat against press coverage.

Chris Brazzell II is headed to the Panthers



Bryce Young gets a vertical threat 😤 pic.twitter.com/zByYPSyTJ5 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) April 25, 2026

Brazzell was exceptional at Tennessee, ending the season as a third-team Associated Press All-American, first-team All-SEC, and finished the year with 1017 receiving yards and 9 touchdowns.

There were drop concerns in 2024, but they were cleaned up in 2025, with only 2 drops across 86 targets. If Brazzell can continue to stay consistent in that facet like he was in 2025, it’s already an improvement. Brazzell doesn’t do too much after the catch, but neither does Legette, and Brazzell presents

Where Brazzell Fits with the Panthers Offense

Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) yells in celebration after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, on September 13, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Panthers now have their explosive deep threat. Brazzell will stay on the outside for the most part, along with Tetairoa McMillan, while Jalen Coker will be able to operate in the slot, which is where he’s most effective.

The Panthers know what they're getting in Chris Brazzell II, which is already more than they have with Xavier Legette at this point. Hopefully, the Panthers can find a trade partner to give Legette a new start, because with Brazzell entering and the free agency acquisition of John Metchie III, it's not looking good for Xavier Legette.