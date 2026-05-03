Panthers' Chris Brazzell II Has Real Chance to Surpass Failed Tennessee WRs

The 2026 NFL draft netted seven picks for the defending NFC South champions. For the first time since 2023, the Carolina Panthers didn’t use a first-round pick on a wide receiver. On Day 2, general manager Dan Morgan used a third-round selection on University of Tennessee speedster Chirs Brazzell II.

When it comes to dimensions, the 6’4”, 198-pound Brazzell fits right in with the Panthers’ wide receiver room, one that’s comprised of performers such as 2025 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Tetairoa McMillan (6’5”, 212), Jalen Coker (6’3”, 213), Xavier Legette (6’3”, 227), and Brycen Tremayne (6’4”,212). However, the former Volunteer offers an element of speed Carolina’s offense has been missing for some time.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler quoted an AFC scout regarding the team’s third-round addition. “He’s fast and big, but those Tennessee receivers have had trouble making it in the league. He does have some route-running ability, though. He could become an exception.”

In two seasons at Tulane University, Brazzell played in only 15 games. He caught a combined 45 passes for 722 yards (16.0 average) and five touchdowns. All of those scores came in his second season with the Green Wave.

Former Volunteers’ WR Chris Brazzell II had a breakout year in 2025

I didn't consider Chris Brazzell II a #Panthers target until his visit, and until @MattWaldman joined @rickyboboddy and I



Matt said the best fit for Carolina's WR room might be a split end who allows T-Mac and Coker to play more slot/flanker pic.twitter.com/0ZV9FjHetS — Edgar Salmingo, Jr. ✌🏽 (@PanthersAnalyst) April 25, 2026

The past two years with the Volunteers, Brazzell appeared in a total of 25 contests. He snared 91 passes for 1,350 yards (14.8 average) and 11 TDs. It was his final season at Knoxville which was truly eye-opening. Brazell totaled 62 receptions for 1,017 yards (16.4 average) and reached the end zone nine times.

All told, his four-year college resumes reads 136 grabs for 2,072 yards and 16 touchdowns. And it’s hard to ignore that 15.2 career reception average.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compares Brazzell to Green Bay’s Christian Watson. “Long-limbed “Z” receiver with the ability to create downfield for an offense thirsty to make more explosive plays outside…Two-high shells and zone-heavy looks can shrink his snap-to-snap impact, but the quick-strike potential is real.”

Excluding Brazzell, there have been seven former Tennessee Volunteer wide receivers drafted, none higher than the third round, dating back to 2017. The most successful of that group has been Jauan Jennings, a seventh-round pick in 2002 who has really come into his own the past two seasons and is currently without a team. The jury is still out on the Raiders’ Dont’e Thornton, the Giants’ Jalin Hyatt, and Cleveland’s Cedric Tillman—each still on their rookie contract.

Carolina Panthers’ wide receiving corps is an emerging unit

Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The development of quarterback Bryce Young has been somewhat slow but certainly steady. This past season, he didn’t necessarily pick up where he left off in the second half of 2024 and stumbled out of the gate in the team’s first two games losses to the Jaguars and Cardinals.

As time went on in 2025, he and McMillan grew as a tandem. Later in the season with Jalen Coker in the lineup, there was even more progress made. All told, Brazzell has the potential to give Dave Canales’s offense and play-caller Brad Idzik a much-needed big-play threat—something the club has not really received from Legette to date.