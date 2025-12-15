The Carolina Panthers really blew it. Had they won, they'd be in the best position to make the playoffs in the NFC South, and they'd have their best shot at a postseason berth since 2017.

Instead, they refuse to beat an inferior New Orleans Saints team, and it has now cost them dearly twice. And in fitting fashion, the NFL Power Rankings reflect what transpired on Sunday, although the team didn't slide as far as they probably should.

Panthers slip a bit in latest NFL Power Rankings

Sep 28, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of a yellow penalty flag during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Carolina Panthers fans, and a few players by sneaky omission, were not too pleased with the refereeing on Sunday.

That's not why they lost, but it is nice to see someone from a national sports lens be critical of the calls everyone saw on Sunday. Matt Johnson of Sportsnaut is one of those people.

"The officiating wasn’t good by any means on Sunday, but the Carolina Panthers can’t blame that for getting swept by the Saints," he opened.

The Panthers dropped from 15th to 17th in the rankings. "Both times against New Orleans, the Panthers’ rushing attack was a non-factor, and that put far too much of the weight on the shoulders of Bryce Young," Johnson continued.

That wasn't the problem Sunday, though. Young was good and mistake-free, so the loss does not fall on his shoulders. More accurately, the issue lies on the other side of the ball, as Johnson pointed out.

"It also doesn’t help that this team really can’t cover and doesn’t have much of a pass rush. Carolina should be kicking itself for blowing an opportunity to take control of the NFC South," he concluded.

Dec 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) reacts after being tackled by New Orleans Saints cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry (4) during the first quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The Panthers' zone defense was shredded by Chris Olave and Tyler Shough when it mattered. There were open receivers all day, but in literally no time at all, the Saints had gone down and tied it with Olave getting four catches for 63 yards and a touchdown on the drive.

And the coverage is only half the issue. The pass rush was nonexistent when it mattered, too. They got a few sacks, but otherwise, Shough had all day, and it cost the Panthers.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

Carolina Panthers studs & duds from disgusting loss to the Saints

Major takeaways from Panthers’ embarrassing loss to the Saints

Jalen Coker makes bold claim about the Panthers and their identity