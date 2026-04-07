Mina Kimes, Daniel Jeremiah Love One Prospect's Fit With the Panthers

The Carolina Panthers could go in almost any direction in the NFL draft. Now that they've shored up several parts of the roster, the Panthers can pick almost anyone with the 19th pick.

Lately, though, it's become widely accepted that pass-catchers will be high up on the board. Kenyon Sadiq, as the only viable first-round tight end, may be an option, and there will be a plethora of wide receivers available.

And if the Panthers do go down that road, which Mina Kimes and Daniel Jeremiah both predict, then they could end up with KC Concepcion, whose fit with the Panthers is loved by both Kimes and Jeremiah.

Panthers land one of Mina Kimes favorite prospects in NFL draft

Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) returns a punt during the second half | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Carolina Panthers could select any number of pass-catchers when they get on the board. Jordyn Tyson and Makai Lemon are slight possibilities, while KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston, Kenyon Sadiq, and a couple of others are quite plausible.

If it comes down to it, the Panthers should select Concepcion, according to both Mina Kimes and Daniel Jeremiah, one of the draft's preeminent experts.

For the Panthers, @MovetheSticks selected one of my favorite prospects in the draft…. pic.twitter.com/vh66xFOSnu — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) April 6, 2026

Jeremiah said, "I'm an offset guy. If you have drops, you've gotta offset them with explosives, and he does that." Kimes added that he separates so well, which is not a strength of any current Panthers pass-catcher.

Jeremiah added, "I'm a big believer, when you're at decision time on the future with your quarterback, take the player that's going to help you evaluate and make the biggest decision you're getting ready to make."

The Panthers have to decide on Bryce Young's future, although an extension seems likely. Adding someone like Concepcion would give them a clearer picture of who Young is and what his price tag should be.

Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) runs for a touchdown during the second half | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Kimes loves how Concepcion "pairs well" with Tetairoa McMillan. "The Panthers' receiving group is kind of one-dimensional," she added. "I feel like KC would be the most twitched-up of any of them."

Jeremiah ended by praising his run-after-catch ability and calling him "dynamic," which is a wrinkle of offense the Panthers just don't have in the passing game right now.