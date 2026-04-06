Why the Panthers Need to Focus on One Crucial Area in NFL Draft

With the NFL draft now less than three weeks away, Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report took a look at the 32 teams, with an eye on a “surprising need” for each club.

The Carolina Panthers have a pretty formidable pair of guards that both joined the team via free agency in 2024. This offseason, general manager Dan Morgan signed a center away from a division rival as the club’s primary pivot left in free agency. Hence, Ballentine feels that Carolina should be looking at the interior of their offensive front.

The Panthers have one of the league’s best starting guard duos

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers guard Damien Lewis (68) runs on to the field before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“Damien Lewis will be the fourth-highest-paid left guard in the league this season,” said Ballentine. “Robert Hunt will the third-highest-paid right guard. Neither is set to hit free agency until 2028, but the Panthers will have to have a conversation about whether they want to continue to pay that much money to both starting guards. Both Lewis and Hunt are playing well, but the Panthers could start to feel the strain as the cap hits remaining on their current contracts will continue to be high.”

Hunt was a Pro Bowler in 2024, but was limited to only two regular-season contests and the playoff matchup with the Los Angeles Rams this past season. Meanwhile, Lewis was Pro Football Focus’ No. 7 guard in 2025, and in his two seasons with the Panthers, he’s posted his two-highest PFF grades in 2025 (77.7) and 2024 (75.5).

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) looks to pass as center Luke Fortner (79) blocks in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Carolina will have a new starting center in 2026

“At the same time,” added Ballentine, “the Panthers just lost Cade Mays in free agency. They signed Luke Fortner to a one-year contract, but it wouldn't be surprising to see them draft an interior lineman who could compete at center and potentially replace one of their expensive guards in the future.

Hence, Ballentine listed three prospects that could be fits for the Panthers. There’s Georgia Tech’s Keyland Rutledge, Iowa’s Gennings Dunker, and Kansas State’s Sam Hecht.

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge (77) of Georgia Tech blocks during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

“Sam Hecht has experience at center from Kansas State. Both Gennings Dunker and Keylan Rutledge project as guards at the next level. Any of the three would bring toughness and physicality to the offensive line and valuable flexibility as the Panthers try to build an elite offensive line.”

Lots of changes on the Panthers’ offensive line

Oct 19, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Green Bay Packers tackle Rasheed Walker (63) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Carolina will definitely have a different look up front in 2026. Former Packers’ left tackle Rasheed Walker is slated to fill in for Ikem Ekwonu, who is on the mend after suffering a ruptured patellar tendon in the postseason clash with the Rams. Mays is now a member of the Detroit Lions, while Austin Corbett (Bills), Yosh Nijman (retired) and Brady Christensen (unsigned) are now elsewhere.

It will be interesting to see how it all comes together, especially if Morgan adds a few new faces in later April.