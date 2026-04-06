Why Jordyn Tyson Could Land Right in Carolina Panthers’ Lap on Draft Night

This 2026 NFL Draft class has its strengths and its weaknesses. The QBs aren’t as strong this year as in prior classes, and tight end and running back are very top-heavy. There are a few position groups that have some real depth in this class, though, specifically wide receiver.

The Carolina Panthers have drafted a wide receiver in the first round for two years in a row now, drafting Xavier Legette in 2024 and offensive rookie of the year Tetairoa McMillan in 2025. This year’s receiver class is deep, and the Panthers could have a chance at one of the best at 19th overall.

Jordyn Tyson Concerns Might Cause a Slide

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) reacts after suffering an injury against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Some scouts view Tyson as the best receiver prospect in this draft. Bleacher Reports Kristopher Knox dropped his “6 Hypothetical Draft-Day Surprises” on Saturday, and when talking about Tyson, he highlights that Bleacher Reports scouting department has Tyson as the top-ranked receiver prospect in this month's draft.

There is one issue, though: Tyson has an injury history, which could cause him to slide further than people think. Tyson has dealt with a knee injury and a fractured clavicle, and is even now dealing with an ongoing hamstring injury.

Jordyn Tyson has been mocked drafted anywhere from right outside the top 10 to the early 20s range in the first round. There isn’t any denying he’s a first-round talent. The only question is what the Carolina Panthers should do if Tyson is on the board at 19.

Panthers Should Draft Jordyn Tyson If…

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona State wideout Jordyn Tyson (WO40) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

It’s not absurd to think that Carolina would draft a first-round receiver for the third year in a row, but they should only draft Jordyn Tyson if hes 100% the best player on the board, cause Carolina has other positional needs that are more dire.

Tight end and offensive tackle make the most sense for the Panthers at 19 if the right guys are there, but if Kenyon Sadiq isn’t, then tight end is out the window. As for offensive tackle, left tackle could be a key target, as both Rasheed Walker and Ikem Ekwonu are only under contract for this upcoming season.

GM Dan Morgan has said on record that the Panthers won't pass up good players, even if it's another wideout, so it's certainly not out of the realm of possibility that Carolina does draft another receiver, especially if it's Jordyn Tyson.

Jordyn Tyson is the best route runner in the 2026 NFL Draft 💯



As much as I love all-22, these TV angles might be my favorite for WRs: pic.twitter.com/SOXa7BGaNz — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) February 19, 2026

Tyson, in his last two seasons, has totaled 136 catches for 1812 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns. He's widely regarded as the best route runner in this class of talented receivers. Tyson would instantly become the wide receiver two on the Panthers, giving Bryce Young another playmaker on the outside.

The Panthers have also had a great free agency, adding a lot to the defense and offensive line, so don’t be surprised if they pick another receiver to boost the offense even more.