8 Realistic Draft Prospects For Positions Panthers HC Dave Canales Is Targeting

The Carolina Panthers can really go in any direction at the NFL draft. They shored up in free agency, addressing their biggest needs with really good players. They don't have to draft for need anymore.

Asked about pick 19, Canales says they want to draft for impact. Mentions WR, TE, and safety as possibilities (among others).



Not boxed in to any position after a busy free agency. — Darin Gantt (@daringantt) March 30, 2026

Dave Canales said as much, highlighting that he wants the best player available no matter what. However, there are three positions he specifically named as possible targets on draft night. Here are some prospects that are in play at those positions.

Tight end: Kenyon Sadiq

Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) catches a pass for a touch down | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

There literally isn't another first-round tight end available. Kenyon Sadiq is the only player in play for Carolina at 19 if Dave Canales truly wants to draft a tight end. Sadiq is ranked 10th overall on ESPN's big board, but lower on others, so he might be there. If he's not, there won't be a tight end coming to Carolina, probably in any round.

Safety: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren has shot up draft boards. He's ranked 26th on ESPN's board, but other outlets have him in the teens. It would make a ton of sense for the Panthers, who may need one more safety more than anything else, to draft the turnover-forcing defensive back.

Safety: Dillon Thieneman

At least on ESPN's big board, Dillon Thieneman is ranked ahead of Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, though that's not universal. Either way, he's certainly in play as the 20th-ranked prospect. He fills a need and is right in range, and it wouldn't be a shock if the Oregon Ducks DB heard his name called at 19.

Wide receiver: Jordyn Tyson

It's highly unlikely that Jordyn Tyson will fall to 19 on draft night because some would argue he's WR1 over Carnell Tate. It is possible, though, as some mock drafts have suggested this and the Panthers were just named an ideal landing spot for him. It would be a surprise, but he'd be an easy pick if still on the board.

Wide receiver: Makai Lemon

Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates after catching a 32-yard touchdown pass | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Makai Lemon is also likely to go off the board early, though it is much more reasonable that the Panthers might get ESPN's 13th-ranked prospect at 19. Several mock drafts have predicted as much, and the Panthers would be thrilled to land someone who complements Tetairoa McMillan so well.

Wide receiver: KC Concepcion

The Panthers landed KC Concepcion in a recent mock draft. They also visited with him in the pre-draft process, so he's definitely on their radar. He might be a slight reach at 19 since some big boards have him as a second-round prospect, but the Texas A&M wideout is definitely on the radar.

Wide receiver: Denzel Boston

Denzel Boston is ESPN's 19th-ranked prospect. The Panthers just so happen to pick 19th. It won't go like that, but this does suggest there's a good chance he'll be available when Carolina comes up and that he'll be the best pick possible, regardless of position.

Wide receiver: Omar Cooper Jr.

Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (3) against the Miami Hurricanes | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Unlike Denzel Boston, Omar Cooper Jr. is not a big-bodied receiver. Boston is 6'4", much like the Panthers' trio of McMillan, Jalen Coker, and Xavier Legette. Cooper Jr., the 23rd-best prospect, is 6'0", so he'd provide a different archetype for Dave Canales to work with.