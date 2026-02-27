Panthers Have Expressed Interest in 128-Tackle All-American Linebacker at Combine

There's a huge gaping hole in the middle of the Carolina Panthers' defense, and it wouldn't be a shock to anyone if Carolina Panthers GM Dan Morgan, a former linebacker, took a backer with the 19th overall pick in this spring's draft. He could also wait until the day to address the need, especially if they go out and spend money there in free agency. Either way, more bodies will be added to that room.

One player that appears to be on their radar? Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez. During his interview session with the media at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, he revealed that he's chatted with the Panthers a couple of times now.

“I haven’t had any conversations with him (Dan Morgan) personally. But I’ve had some conversations with the Panthers at the Senior Bowl and met with them here. It’s been great," he said. "I’d be excited to be in Charlotte. I went for the Nagurski, and I thought it was a beautiful place. I would love to see myself there as well. I think everything they do from top down, a great organization that is trending really well.”

The All-American and Big 12 Conference Defensive Player of the Year finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting this season, and an argument can be made that he should have been one of the three finalists who were sent to New York for the reveal of the winner. In 14 games, Rodriguez piled up 128 tackles (63 solo), 11 tackles for loss, seven forced fumbles, six passes defended, four interceptions, and a sack. He wasn't just making tackles for Texas Tech; he was changing games.

When could he come off the board?

Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez pursues the ball against UCF during a Big 12 Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's highly unlikely that he goes in round one, although a team toward the back end of the draft may snatch him up if they don't think he'll be there by the next time they pick.

For Carolina, using the 19th pick on him would be a stretch. He's talented and will likely play a big role right away, but the value doesn't match that of a 19th overall pick. If Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles somehow falls to them, then Dan Morgan will probably call the pick in within a matter of seconds.

I've heard some rumblings of him being available in the third round, but I don't expect him to last that long. He'll go somewhere in round two, and if Carolina wants him, they may have to make a move up the board to do so.