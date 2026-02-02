Carolina Panthers Seven-Round Mock Draft: The Next Fred Warner, Pass Rush Help + More

For the first time this offseason, I'm ready to make some draft projections for the Carolina Panthers. My colleague, Zach Roberts, has pumped out a few here of late, so I figured now is the time to drop my thoughts.

Let's dive in!

RD 1, Pick 19: LB Sonny Styles (Ohio State)

In the first round, even this deep into it, you're looking for day one starters who give you an immediate upgrade. Styles checks that box. The Panthers were abysmal in the second level this past season, and Styles can be another key building block for this defense. He's a well-rounded backer who can not only stuff the run, but play extremely well in pass coverage — an area Carolina's backers had major problems in 2025. According to Lance Zierlein of NFL Network, his game compares to Fred Warner.

RD 2, Pick 51: EDGE Akheem Mesidor (Miami)

He's not going to blow you away with tremendous size, checking in at 6'3", 280 lbs, but his quickness and athleticism are what make him such an elite pass rusher. During his time between West Virginia and Miami, Mesidor combined for 208 tackles, 52.5 tackles for loss, and 35.5 sacks. To borrow a quote from Indiana's Curt Cignetti, production over potential. This guy will certainly help the Panthers' ability to get home to the quarterback.

RD 3, Pick 83: OT Drew Shelton (Penn State)

I'm not a big fan of drafting an offensive tackle high, simply because ideally you'd like for Ickey Ekwonu to be back either late in 2026 or by 2027 and continue to be your anchor on that side. I don't think it's necessary to invest that much into a tackle. Yosh Nijman is in place, and there's always free agency where you can get a one-year band-aid. That said, it wouldn't hurt to snatch one up in the third round or so. For what it's worth, he does have some experience on the right side as well.

RD 4, Pick 119: RB Demond Claiborne (Wake Forest)

Rico Dowdle probably isn't coming back, and Jonathon Brooks hasn't played much football over the past two years, so you have no idea what you'll get out of him at this point. I'd imagine Carolina will look to spend most of its money in free agency on the defensive side of the ball and hope for Chuba Hubbard to have a strong year with the help of a rookie.

RD 5, Pick 157: DT Chris McClellan (Missouri)

This one is a low-risk, high-reward type of pick. There's a chance he may be off the board at this point, but we'll keep it optimistic around here and say he makes it to 157. Over the last two years, he's combined for 87 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, and 8.5 sacks. A big-time run stuffer.

RD 5, Pick 161: TE Tanner Koziol (Houston)

Over the past two seasons, Koziol has been one of the top receiving threats at tight end in the country. In his final year at Ball State in 2024, he logged 94 receptions for 839 yards and eight touchdowns. In just one year at Houston, he led the conference with 74 catches for 727 yards and six scores.

RD 6, Pick 198: S DeShon Singleton (Nebraska)

Love the length that Singleton brings to the table at 6'3", 210, which gives Ejiro Evero the option to move him around a little bit. He didn't allow a single touchdown on 29 targets this past season and limited receivers to just 112 yards on 16 catches.

