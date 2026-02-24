Panthers May Have Just Tipped Their First-Round Draft Strategy at Combine

The Carolina Panthers badly need an edge rusher and an interior linebacker. Inside linebacker is a bigger hole, but edge rusher is a much more important position. Addressing one in the first round of the NFL draft is vital.

But which one? Both classes are very deep. There's a chance a few of the following prospects will be on the board at 19:

EDGE T.J. Parker

ILB Sonny Styles

EDGE Cashius Howell

ILB CJ Allen

EDGE Keldric Faulk

EDGE Akheem Mesidor

EDGE Zion Young

Which one will the Panthers take aim at? GM Dan Morgan's comments at the combine may have just tipped his hand.

Panthers GM Dan Morgan highlights edge when asked about attacking holes on roster

Carolina Panthers team owner David Tepper and General Manager Dan Morgan | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

It is highly likely that the 19th and 51st overall picks will go to an edge rusher and an interior linebacker. Both positions are deep enough to get a good player in round two, and those are the two biggest needs Carolina has.

But when asked about OLB versus ILB, Morgan's answer was revealing. Until now, no one knew which way the Panthers were leaning. The ILB situation is a mess, but an impact edge rusher brings more value.

Panthers GM Dan Morgan: ‘’I don’t think you can ever have too many edge guys.’’ He said this when asked if MLB was more of a priority than OLB. pic.twitter.com/EdK70QPCJg — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) February 24, 2026

When asked directly, Morgan said, "I think it's about getting the best players. If we feel like the best player is another edge rusher, I don't think you can ever have too many edge guys."

To translate, Morgan is essentially saying that he believes the Panthers need more edge rushers despite picking two in the first three rounds last year. Scourton was good and Umanmielen showed promise, but there can never be too many edge rushers.

Related:

Top-ranked defender projected to sign with Panthers in free agency

Panthers could renew acquaintances with Bears, snag new weapon for Bryce Young

Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Nic Scourton (11) reacts after a play in the fourth quarter | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Since it came in response to a question about linebackers, too, it's clear where Morgan's head is at. The draft board may force him to change his mind, but as of now, it looks like he's fully on board with drafting an edge rusher.

This makes the most sense. Having a good pass rush will transform this defense. Plus, the linebacker class is full of good second-round prospects, but the first-round ones will likely all be off the board when Carolina picks.

There's only a slim chance Sonny Styles is available. There's even a slight possibility that CJ Allen falls off the board, leaving no more true first-round linebackers. There should be plenty of first-round edge options.

The decision seemed pretty clear already, but now Morgan has hinted that he shares the same sentiment. It's edge or bust for now.