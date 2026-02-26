Carolina Panthers Combine Tracker: Tracking All Prospect Visits

The Carolina Panthers have been busy at the NFL Combine. Not only did Dave Canales reveal his new coaching strategy and Dan Morgan tip his draft strategy hand, but the Panthers have also met with tons of prospects.

This is standard fare for all NFL teams, but it could give some insight into where the Panthers are looking in this draft class. They will not draft the majority of these players, but some of them will absolutely make it onto their board.

All Combine visits for Carolina Panthers

Sonny Styles

The #Panthers met with @OhioStateFB LB Sonny Styles at the NFL Combine



"Yeah, it was interesting," smiled Styles as to his meeting with the #Panthers

Unsurprisingly, the Panthers met with Sonny Styles. There's a slim but non-zero chance he is still on the board when they pick at 19th overall, and he'd be a fine addition to their defense.

Styles went the entire season all the way until the final Ohio State loss in the College Football Playoff before missing a tackle.

Jacob Rodriguez

The #Panthers met with @TexasTechFB LB Jacob Rodriguez at the NFL Combine



"I met with the Panthers at the Senior Bowl, I met with them here. It's been great. I'd be excited to be in Charlotte. I went for the Nagurski and I thought it was a beautiful place. I would love to see myself there as well. I think everything they do from the top down just a great organization that is training very well," Rodriguez said.

Perhaps as a second-round target, the Panthers also met with Texas Tech LB Jacob Rodriguez. He is rising up draft boards and has been since the Senior Bowl. He had a dominant season but that alone wasn't enough to get him a first-round grade.

“I met with the Panthers at the Senior Bowl, I met with them here. It’s been great. I’d be excited to be in Charlotte. I went for the Nagurski and I thought it was a beautiful place. I would love to see myself there as well. I think everything they do from the top down just a great organization that is training very well," Rodriguez said.

Daylen Everette

The #Panthers held a formal meeting with @GeorgiaFootball CB Daylen Everette at the NFL Combine



Everette (6'0", 193 LBS) finished the 2025 season with 50 total tackles, 1 INT, 1 QB hit & 10 PBUs. He earned Third Team All-SEC in 2024 & 2025.

The first non-linebacker the Panthers have met with is Georgia cornerback Daylen Everette. He was a third-team All-SEC member in his final collegiate season.

The Panthers likely want to look at depth at cornerback. Mike Jackson is getting older and is a free agent after this season, so they will want to find a potential succession. They also need backups and a slot corner.

For now, those are the only players the Panthers have officially met with at the Combine, but there's still plenty more to come. Stay tuned, as this article will be updated with the latest meetings.

Only Styles, of the above prospects, is a first-round pick as of now. However, with Rodriguez climbing and the linebacker class expected to lose quite a few prospects before the Panthers get on the board, the idea of Rodriguez being picked early can't be ignored.