Drake Maye fires back at Cam Newton over 'fool's gold' comments on Patriots
After just a few years in the desert without Tom Brady, the New England Patriots are relevant again. Heading into Week 12 they hold a 9-2 record, which ties them with the Denver Broncos for the best record in the AFC.
The arrival of Bill Belichick disciple Mike Vrabel has certainly helped the Patriots get their footing back - but the ascension of their second-year quarterback Drake Maye is the biggest reason.
You certainly don't need to ask the Carolina Panthers - who got blasted by the Patriots by 29 points back in Week 4. However, not everyone is buying New England as a contender.
That includes Panthers legend Cam Newton, who called the Patriots "fool's gold" in an appearance on ESPN's First Take earlier this week. Here's how Maye responded, according to Boston.com.
Drake Maye responds to Cam Newton
“I don’t even know what show he’s on,” Maye said. “I think they get paid to make remarks and make certain comments.”
Despite what he says, Cam's comments had to sting just a little bit for Maye, who grew up in the Charlotte area idolizing Newton during his peak run with the Panthers.
It is fair to doubt that the Patriots will keep this up for the rest of the season and into the playoffs, as they have had the easiest strength of schedule in the league so far this year.
However, we have seen enough from Maye over the lat season and a half to believe that he's the real deal. Maye currently ranks second in the NFL in QBR (732.), fourth in touchdown passes (20) to go with just five interceptions and leads the league in passing yards (2,836).
Maye has done all this with a relatively thin wide receiver corps headed by Stefon Diggs and Kayshon Boutte but little else.
We do expect the Patriots to drop off a bit in the coming weeks, and we'd be surprised if they win a playoff game - but we'll also bet that Vrabel and Drake Maye will have them back even better next year.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Bryce Young explodes up NFL QB rankings after smoking Falcons
ESPN has Panthers going WR in Round 1 again in 2026 NFL draft
Insider suggests Carolina Panthers know they’re not real contenders
Panthers WR Tetairoa McMillan did something Steve Smith never did