5 Bold Predictions for the Panthers in the NFL Draft
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The Carolina Panthers have their most important draft in the Bryce Young era starting this Thursday, and while there are a ton of different projections on what they will do or should do, the NFL Draft brings surprises every year, and things happen that people wouldn’t expect imagine beforehand, who’s to say the Panthers won’t be one of the teams to shock everyone this weekend.
There are all sorts of scenarios that Panthers fans wouldn’t imagine that could create chaos, good or bad. Here are 5 bold predictions for the Carolina Panthers in this week’s NFL Draft.
1. Panthers Do Draft Kenyon Sadiq, But Not With the 19th Pick
The idea of the Panthers landing Kenyon Sadiq isn’t bold, but there’s a path to it that doesn't involve the 19th pick overall. Sadiq is one of the more polarizing players in this draft. His projections range from the 9th pick all the way down to the 27th.
Sadiq could really land anywhere, so what if the Panthers trade down the board, get some more assets, and then Sadiq is still on the board anyway? He’d most likely be the best player on the board regardless of position and would be too hard to pass up on.
2. Dan Morgan Goes All In On His Alma Mater
Although the Panthers signed Jaelan Phillips, edge rusher is still a position of need, and one that teams just can’t get enough of. There are two prominent Miami edge rushers in this class, and the Panthers would trade up to draft EDGE Rueben Bain Jr, who would be the first Hurricane selected. Bain is a consensus top 10 pick in this class.
After that, the Panthers get weird, look at their board in the third round and think “well, Kenny Pickett is fine, but he won’t be here long term,” and they go out and get a backup for the future, in comes Carson Beck, the Miami Hurricanes QB who is widely regarded as the QB3 in this draft class.
3. Defense Heavy Draft
The common thought process is that the Panthers went all in on their defense in free agency, so surely they pivot to the offense and add a tackle or another weapon for Bryce Young. Nope, Panthers triple down on defense, drafting a safety in the first round, then an edge rusher in the second round, followed by an interior DT in the third
In the first round, the Panthers would take Emmanuel McNeil-Warren. Then, in the second round, they could target edge rushers like Zion Young, TJ Parker, or Joshua Josephs. In the third, they could go get an interior DT like Gracen Halton from Oklahoma or Lee Hunter from Texas Tech. Just invest even further into the defense and try to create a monster on that side of the field.
4. Panthers Trade Up, Pursue Ohio State Talent
The Panthers trade up to the 10th pick, give the New York Giants the 19th and 51st pick, and draft Caleb Downs with the 10th pick in the NFL Draft. This gives Carolina their safety of the future and a prospect who’s been touted as the most complete and the most intelligent player in this class.
5. Surprise Offensive Line Pick at 19
No, it’s not Monroe Freeling, Blake Miller, or Kadyn Proctor. It’s Arizona State left tackle Max Iheanachor, who has risen up draft boards as of late because of how well he worked out at his pro day and, frankly, because he has better tape than Kadyn Proctor.
Iheanachor didn’t allow a single sack in over 500 pass-block reps in 2025 and has elite athleticism and footwork to be the perfect left tackle of the future, since both Ikem Ekwonu and Rasheed Walker are only under contract for next season.
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Preston is an experienced sports writer focusing on NFL, College Football, NBA, and MMA topics. He is a passionate Charlotte and Oklahoma sports fan and graduated from the University of Science and Arts Oklahoma in 2025 with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications degree with a focus in journalism.