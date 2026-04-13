Jaelan Phillips to Panthers One of the Worst FA Deals? Not So Fast

The Carolina Panthers adopted an incredibly aggressive approach in free agency for a couple of reasons. Conservativism cost them with Milton Williams last year, for one thing. For another, they were ahead of schedule as the division winner, and now they need to defend that crown.

That resulted in a few surprising splashes and other excellent signings, but none has generated more headlines than the $120 million deal for Jaelan Phillips. Phillips was considered by many to be a top-five free agent, but the Panthers are now paying him a ton.

It was ranked by Bleacher Report insider Gary Davenport as one of the 10 worst signings in free agency. There is certainly some risk, but here's why the Panthers don't need to be overly concerned with that.

Jaelan Phillips' $120M deal isn't one of the worst in free agency

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) walks off the field after win | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

On paper, the Panthers committed $30 million a season for an edge rusher with a career high of 8.5 sacks, recorded in his rookie season of 2021, and two season-ending injuries in the last few years at the NFL level.

It's reasonable to be wary of such a deal, which is why it's not totally shocking that Gary Davenport included it on his list. At first glance, this is such a huge risk that the Panthers might even be a little worried, too.

The argument boils down to this: "His pass-rush win rate last year with the Philadelphia Eagles was under 10 percent, and he has a lengthy injury history—he ruptured his Achilles tendon in 2023 and tore his ACL the following year," Davenport wrote.

Our rebuttal is this: Phillips was the eighth-best edge rusher in terms of pressure last season, and while the sack numbers do tend to be the most important thing, they're not everything. His impact on a defense goes beyond the box score.

The Eagles had the fifth-most sacks in the league following their trade for Phillips. They recorded 28 sacks in nine games following the deal. The Panthers had 30 the entire season. Before the trade, Philly had just 16 sacks. The Panthers had 14, for the record.

Phillips totally transformed that defense, and it's not as if they had a Myles Garrett or Micah Parsons off the edge. In fact, their edge room has a collection of decent but uninspiring players.

Phillips turned their defensive line into a monstrous weapon, and he'll do the same for the Panthers. Can you put a price tag on that? The Panthers can put one of $30 million, which some balk at. But when their defense is leagues better in 2026, no one will balk then.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) throws the ball as Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) attempts | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

As for the injury history, Phillips played 17 games last season. He also proved that he wasn't damaged goods by having a pretty decent season, so the former lower-body injuries haven't exactly wrecked him.

Plus, they weren't soft-tissue injuries that could crop back up. A torn ACL is usually not as strong after recovery, but it's not predictive of more torn ACLs, nor is a torn Achilles tendon. There's risk, but there's risk in all big contracts.

The Panthers don't need to be particularly worried. The way the contract is structured carries less risk than the $120M sum would imply.